GE’s Alexa-Enabled Washing Machine Is Smarter Than It Sounds

Smart appliances are usually half-baked, touting features that aren’t useful or just don’t work. But GE seems to be taking this whole “smart home” thing seriously. Its new Profile Top Load 900 washer uses smart features to take the guesswork out of laundry, and its Alexa integration does more than just send notifications to your phone.

Like other machines in the GE Profile series, the new Top Load 900 automatically adjusts your wash cycle and dispenses detergent to save time, water, and headaches. There’s also Tangle Control technology that prevents clothes or blankets from getting knotted up, plus “Smarter Wash” controls that let you quickly tell the washer how to balance power with gentleness.

But the Top Load 900 also includes Alexa (and has a built-in microphone and speaker), which is important for several reasons. Obviously, Alexa can tell you about the status of your load, but it can also access GE’s laundry database to intelligently fulfill different tasks.

If you’re washing a load that’s covered in wine stains, for example, you can just ask Alexa to remove those wine stains out. It’ll find the perfect wash setting for the job. These smart settings also work for specific fabrics, which may come in handy when washing things like wool, polyester, or linen.

Along with its new washer, GE sells a Profile 900 Dryer. It automatically prepares for drying cycles based on your 900-series washer’s activities. Once again, that’s an awesome feature for some fabrics.

GE says that these features will come to all of its internet-connected washers in the future. Still, if you want the Profile Top Load 900, you can order it today for $1,299.

GE Profile Top Load 900 GE’s new Profile Top Load 900 washer takes the guesswork out of laundry. Not only can it automatically adjust wash cycles, but it lets you ask Alexa to remove specific stains or wash specific fabrics.