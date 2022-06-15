This LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet Set Really Has Some Soul

LEGO has unveiled its third Ideas creation so far this year, the new LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet set. Music lovers will enjoy building the 1,600-piece set and four different Jazz band members and their instruments.

For those unaware, LEGO Ideas sets come from community creations and are always fun, and unique approaches to your typical LEGO build. A few years ago, LEGO released the giant Grand Piano Ideas set, and now the tunes are back with an entire Jazz quartet—and it has some soul.

You’ll start with a brick-built wood floor and stage, perfect for the entire band to be in the spotlight. Then, slowly assemble all the beautiful instruments, and eventually, all four group members.

The LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet (21334) set includes a pianist, bassist, trumpeter, and drummer, all perfectly posed as if they’re in the middle of a classic Jazz hit song. The drum kit looks the most involved, but all of the instructions are beautifully detailed and should be fun to build.

Builders can assemble each musician on top of their own section of the floor, then put them together in any formation you’d like. The entire set measures around 17-inches long, 6-inches deep, and 7.5-inches tall, meaning it’ll fit perfectly on any shelf next to the rest of your LEGO collection.

The new LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet will be available after July 1st, 2022, for $99, so grab yours from the link below.