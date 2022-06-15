Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet Set Really Has Some Soul

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet band
LEGO

LEGO has unveiled its third Ideas creation so far this year, the new LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet set. Music lovers will enjoy building the 1,600-piece set and four different Jazz band members and their instruments.

For those unaware, LEGO Ideas sets come from community creations and are always fun, and unique approaches to your typical LEGO build. A few years ago, LEGO released the giant Grand Piano Ideas set, and now the tunes are back with an entire Jazz quartet—and it has some soul.

You’ll start with a brick-built wood floor and stage, perfect for the entire band to be in the spotlight. Then, slowly assemble all the beautiful instruments, and eventually, all four group members.

LEGO Ideas Drummer and Drum set
LEGO

The LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet (21334) set includes a pianist, bassist, trumpeter, and drummer, all perfectly posed as if they’re in the middle of a classic Jazz hit song. The drum kit looks the most involved, but all of the instructions are beautifully detailed and should be fun to build.

Builders can assemble each musician on top of their own section of the floor, then put them together in any formation you’d like. The entire set measures around 17-inches long, 6-inches deep, and 7.5-inches tall, meaning it’ll fit perfectly on any shelf next to the rest of your LEGO collection.

The new LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet will be available after July 1st, 2022, for $99, so grab yours from the link below.

LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet

Bring some Jazz music and soul to your bookshelf with the new LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet set for $99.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »