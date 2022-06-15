Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Rivian Delays Delivery of Its R1S Electric SUV, Again

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Rivian R1S electric SUV
Rivian

Building a new electric vehicle brand from scratch, then beating big names like Ford to market is no easy task. And while Rivian did precisely that after several delays with the exciting R1T electric truck, the new R1S all-electric SUV is facing similar struggles.

This week, Rivian sent letters to reservation holders confirming that it would delay the first deliveries of its long-awaited R1S electric SUV. And this isn’t the first time. Initially, it had a mid-2021 arrival date, shortly after the electric truck, but both got pushed back due to supply constraints and other issues.

Eventually, Rivian delivered a few thousand R1T trucks in 2021, somewhat on schedule, but the rollout is still moving too slowly to meet the demand.

Now, to make matters worse, we’re hearing the company has, unfortunately, had to delay deliveries of the highly anticipated R1S SUV. This week several Rivian R1S reservation holders received an email stating that the already delayed June/July delivery window is getting pushed back to August, if not later.

Rivian's Next EV Could Be an E-Bike
RELATEDRivian's Next EV Could Be an E-Bike

Depending on the model, color, and trim, some buyers received a notification from Rivian that the R1S won’t be available until October-December, which is nearly six months later than many anticipated.

Due to supply chain issues, limited service infrastructure, and other unforeseen events, many won’t get vehicles anytime soon. On the bright side, you could be first in line if you live near one of Rivian’s 14 service centers. The adventure vehicle brand will apparently prioritize deliveries based on the preorder date, delivery location, and current configuration.

Several day-one reservation holders shared their frustrations on the Rivian forums, with one person that ordered within a few hours of the announcement back in 2019 getting a delivery estimate for late November 2022. And unfortunately, it looks like some custom orders or unique interior trims haven’t received a new delivery date at all, leading many to believe those won’t arrive until 2023.

Either way, it’s still a beautiful luxury SUV with a lot to love, so reserve yours from the link below.

Rivian R1S Electric SUV

Reserve the all-new Rivian R1S electric SUV today.

Shop Now

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »