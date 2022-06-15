Rivian Delays Delivery of Its R1S Electric SUV, Again

Building a new electric vehicle brand from scratch, then beating big names like Ford to market is no easy task. And while Rivian did precisely that after several delays with the exciting R1T electric truck, the new R1S all-electric SUV is facing similar struggles.

This week, Rivian sent letters to reservation holders confirming that it would delay the first deliveries of its long-awaited R1S electric SUV. And this isn’t the first time. Initially, it had a mid-2021 arrival date, shortly after the electric truck, but both got pushed back due to supply constraints and other issues.

Eventually, Rivian delivered a few thousand R1T trucks in 2021, somewhat on schedule, but the rollout is still moving too slowly to meet the demand.

Now, to make matters worse, we’re hearing the company has, unfortunately, had to delay deliveries of the highly anticipated R1S SUV. This week several Rivian R1S reservation holders received an email stating that the already delayed June/July delivery window is getting pushed back to August, if not later.

Depending on the model, color, and trim, some buyers received a notification from Rivian that the R1S won’t be available until October-December, which is nearly six months later than many anticipated.

Due to supply chain issues, limited service infrastructure, and other unforeseen events, many won’t get vehicles anytime soon. On the bright side, you could be first in line if you live near one of Rivian’s 14 service centers. The adventure vehicle brand will apparently prioritize deliveries based on the preorder date, delivery location, and current configuration.

Several day-one reservation holders shared their frustrations on the Rivian forums, with one person that ordered within a few hours of the announcement back in 2019 getting a delivery estimate for late November 2022. And unfortunately, it looks like some custom orders or unique interior trims haven’t received a new delivery date at all, leading many to believe those won’t arrive until 2023.

