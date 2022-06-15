Here’s a First Look at the Nothing Phone 1

To build hype ahead of the July 12th launch event, Nothing just revealed a full photo of the Phone 1. This photo confirms some leaks and rumors about the device, though notably, the Phone 1 is less transparent than we expected.

Ignoring the Apple-inspired design quirks, Phone 1 looks quite unique. A transparent backplate (which is either glass or plastic) shows some of the phone’s innards, including a few screws and some white lightstrips that highlight the cameras and wireless charging coil.

But white plates inside the phone obscure most of its parts. I have a feeling that these plates are for electromagnetic shielding or device durability, though they could be a design choice. Nothing’s Carl Pei previously discussed the challenges of designing transparent earbuds, as inside components need to be prettier than usual.

Anyway, we still don’t know much about the Phone 1. But in a conversation with Ars Technica, Carl Pei states that this phone is supposed to stand out and convince iPhone users to join Android. We also know that the phone is very software-focused and runs a custom version of Android.

The Phone 1 is expected to go on sale at around $500 on July 12th (or the week after). Pricing hasn’t been confirmed by Nothing, though the limited dual-camera selection of this phone (and the fact that Nothing bought technology from Essential) suggests a mid-range price point.