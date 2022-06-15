Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Your Steam Library Is Coming to Nreal’s AR Glasses

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

nreal AR glasses playing Dirt Rally on Steam
Nreal

The Chinese augmented reality (AR) company Nreal announced that it’s bringing select Steam games to its popular Nreal Light and Nreal Air AR glasses. This way, users can enjoy some of their favorite Steam titles right from the couch.

The Nreal Light glasses have already garnered attention from gamers for being able to stream titles from Xbox Cloud Gaming and other streaming services to a 200-inch virtual big screen right on your face.

Now, the company has released its first beta of “Steam for Nreal,” which allows for select Steam games, including the entire Halo franchise and other titles, to work with its AR glasses. And while the app is in beta now and somewhat cumbersome to set up, the company said it’ll be fully available later in June.

Currently, Nreal says support is limited to select titles, but shortly, it plans to add wider compatibility with the entire Steam library, plus release more apps and services.

Google Is Working on an AR Headset (And It's Not a Pair of Glasses)
RELATEDGoogle Is Working on an AR Headset (And It's Not a Pair of Glasses)

For those wondering, the Nreal AR glasses connect to Android smartphones and aren’t as full-featured as something like Microsoft’s HoloLens or MagicLeap. That said, they’re still a good option considering the far more reasonable price point.

Nreal has also announced its “AR Jam” developer event, which kicks off on June 27th. The company will likely announce new projects and host developer competitions with a $10,000 grand prize.

Give the Steam addition a try, or if you’re interested, grab some Nreal Light AR glasses from the link below.

Nreal Light AR Glasses

Get the Nreal Light AR Glasses in the U.S. from Verizon Wireless for $599.

via AndroidCentral

