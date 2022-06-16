Buying Guides
Amazon Lets You Set Up Deal Alerts for Prime Day 2022

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
A banner for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon

Scrambling to find good Prime Day deals is a nightmare. But for Prime Day 2022, which runs from July 12th to July 13th, Amazon will let you set up deal alerts to track the products you care about. It’ll even send you a push notification when those products go on sale.

We usually suggest using CamelCamelCamel or SlickDeals to get deal alerts on Prime Day. But starting today, you can set up deal alerts to prepare for the big sale. Just open the Amazon app (iOS/Android) and visit the Prime Day event page.

Amazon is also running some cool sales ahead of Prime Day. Starting June 21st, Amazon will take up to 55% off its smart home products, including Echo speakers and displays. Amazon Fire smart TVs will also get a huge sale in the weeks ahead of Prime Day, with some models starting at just $89.

This early sale also includes 25 free indie games for Prime subscribers. Amazon will offer five free AAA games, including Mass Effect and Need for Speed Heat, once Prime Day begins on July 12th.

I suggest preparing for Prime Day now so you’ll be ready when the deals go live. Set up deal alerts and add products you care about to your wishlist. And if you want some gift ideas, check out our buying guides or reviews.

Amazon Prime

Get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and enjoy Prime Video, free shipping, 2-day (or same-day) deliveries, free cloud storage for photos, Prime Day deals, and tons of other perks.

Amazon


 

