All Verizon Home Internet Plans Drop to $25, but There’s a Catch

The price of everything is rising these days, but not your Verizon Home Internet bill. Today, Verizon announced that all of its home internet plans, 5G, Fios, and 4G LTE home, are getting discounted to start at just $25 per month nationwide. But, there’s a small catch.

Similar to the 5G home internet bundle discount revealed earlier this year, Verizon is slashing the price of its home internet for its current mobile customers. That’s the catch. You have to bundle the home internet with your unlimited mobile plan, which isn’t so bad.

As long as you are a Verizon customer with an unlimited 5G mobile data plan for your smartphone and enroll in auto bill pay, you can bundle home internet at a discount.

If you meet both of those requirements, Verizon offers a 50% discount on its home internet plans, going from $50 per month to only $25 per month for plans like the Verizon Fios 300Mbps option. Comparing that to 300Mbps internet from other providers, $25 is a pretty good price. Verizon does offer even faster speeds, but those will cost a little more.

Verizon’s home internet services come with fast speeds, no cost for the equipment, no annual contracts, and no data caps. However, you can sign a 2-year price lock guarantee contract if you’d like.

Additionally, Verizon is now offering discounts of up to $10 per line per month for existing home internet customers that add at least four new lines to a new 5G mobile plan and use auto pay. Basically, the company is trying to get more of its mobile and home internet users to combine services. Those interested can head to the Verizon Home Internet website for more details.