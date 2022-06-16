NYT’s New WordleBot Is Perfect for ‘Wordle’ Stat Nerds

Honing your Wordle skills takes time, effort, and a surprising amount of research. But an interesting tool called WordleBot can help streamline things a bit. Developed by The New York Times, WordleBot expands upon your Wordle stats and analyzes your daily performance, helping you see how certain choices affect your game.

To see a detailed overview of your stats and performance, simply play today’s Wordle and head over to the WordleBot page (using the same browser, of course). WordleBot will recognize that you played today’s game and give you a quick rating—how much did you rely on skill and luck?

These ratings are compared with the NYT average. As you can see in the above image, I’m more skilled than the average Wordle player—at least, I was today. After viewing your ratings, WordleBot breaks down each step of your game and tells you how you could’ve done better. It even tells you some great starting words.

If you’ve played a ton of Worlde games, WordleBot will evaluate your history with the game. And that’s awesome for comparing stats with friends or family. This is your chance to prove that you’re the Wordle master.

WordleBot is free and won’t affect your Wordle streak. It’s owned by The New York Times, so it’s an official tool. Also, you can import games into WordleBot using screenshots—great for those who play Wordle on multiple devices.