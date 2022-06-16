Cadillac’s Ultra-Luxury Celestiq EV is Hand-Crafted & Expensive

GM recently started production on the affordable Cadillac Lyriq, the sub-brand’s first all-electric vehicle, and now it’s ready to talk about what’s next. That, of course, is the all-new and ultra-luxurious Cadillac Celestiq EV.

While we already heard rumors that Cadillac’s second all-electric vehicle would be hand-built, the company revealed tons of exciting details this week. Apparently, the Celestiq will be a highly luxurious, extremely low-volume vehicle, and likely very expensive.

Each Cadillac Celestiq will be handcrafted in Michigan, use more 3D-printed parts than any GM production car, and GM will even offer custom commissioned models for buyers.

According to GMAuthority, the auto manufacturer announced an $81 million investment into a facility in Michigan that will bring the plant up to speed to create the Celestiq and eventually other high-end Cadillac EVs. Here’s what GM had to say:

“Today, General Motors announced it will invest more than $81 million into the company’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, to prepare the campus to build the Cadillac CELESTIQ. The investment will be used to purchase and install related equipment to hand-build the CELESTIQ and campus renovation work has already begun.”

While we’re not entirely sure what “hand-build” means, as that could be leather seats and other minor elements, it’s safe to say this will be a fancy vehicle. Cadillac explains the model as a car that will “redefine ultra-luxury with the spirit of futurism and the avant-garde.”

GM went on to state that each vehicle will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on the historic Technical Center campus. Team members will use over 100 custom 3D-printed components, including both structural and cosmetic parts, made from polymer and 3D-printed metal pieces. I don’t know about you, but it all sounds pretty exciting.

We don’t know too much about the Cadillac Celestiq’s specs, how many the company will manufacture, or how much it’ll cost. That said, don’t expect too many, and be ready to empty the pockets to get one.

GM will drop more teasers throughout the next month ahead of its unveiling in July.