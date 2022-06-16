Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Cadillac’s Ultra-Luxury Celestiq EV is Hand-Crafted & Expensive

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Cadillac Celestiq EV teaser image
Cadillac

GM recently started production on the affordable Cadillac Lyriq, the sub-brand’s first all-electric vehicle, and now it’s ready to talk about what’s next. That, of course, is the all-new and ultra-luxurious Cadillac Celestiq EV.

While we already heard rumors that Cadillac’s second all-electric vehicle would be hand-built, the company revealed tons of exciting details this week. Apparently, the Celestiq will be a highly luxurious, extremely low-volume vehicle, and likely very expensive.

Each Cadillac Celestiq will be handcrafted in Michigan, use more 3D-printed parts than any GM production car, and GM will even offer custom commissioned models for buyers.

According to GMAuthority, the auto manufacturer announced an $81 million investment into a facility in Michigan that will bring the plant up to speed to create the Celestiq and eventually other high-end Cadillac EVs. Here’s what GM had to say:

“Today, General Motors announced it will invest more than $81 million into the company’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, to prepare the campus to build the Cadillac CELESTIQ. The investment will be used to purchase and install related equipment to hand-build the CELESTIQ and campus renovation work has already begun.”

While we’re not entirely sure what “hand-build” means, as that could be leather seats and other minor elements, it’s safe to say this will be a fancy vehicle. Cadillac explains the model as a car that will “redefine ultra-luxury with the spirit of futurism and the avant-garde.”

Cadillac's $59,990 Lyriq EV Goes 300 Miles on a Single Charge
RELATEDCadillac's $59,990 Lyriq EV Goes 300 Miles on a Single Charge

GM went on to state that each vehicle will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on the historic Technical Center campus. Team members will use over 100 custom 3D-printed components, including both structural and cosmetic parts, made from polymer and 3D-printed metal pieces. I don’t know about you, but it all sounds pretty exciting.

We don’t know too much about the Cadillac Celestiq’s specs, how many the company will manufacture, or how much it’ll cost. That said, don’t expect too many, and be ready to empty the pockets to get one.

GM will drop more teasers throughout the next month ahead of its unveiling in July.

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »