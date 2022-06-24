Logitech MX Master 3S Review: the Perfect Companion

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Rating: Price: 99.99

The concept of a mouse you can use anywhere is strange; there are some cases where a touchscreen or a trackpad is more logical. But in the MX Master 3S, Logitech may have created something you do want to have with you anywhere you take a device.

Here's What We Like Tracks absolutely anywhere

An incredible amount of battery life

Requires very little space And What We Don't Some minor scroll wheel issues

It may not have enough buttons for some people

I’m writing this while sitting on a couch, my laptop is two feet away on a table, and I’m currently comfortably reclining. I don’t have to lean in at any point as I have a Bluetooth keyboard on my lap and the MX Master 3S on the couch’s arm. And that’s all it needs, a few inches of upholstery, thigh, or desk, and you can comfortably navigate any device you own with minimal movement.

The mouse is a part of Logitech’s newly expanded MX Master range and a companion to their MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards. It comes in three colors, “graphite,” “pale grey,” and “black,” with graphite being a color match for the keyboards. Let’s take an in-depth look at why you should get an MX Master 3S and why it should never leave your side.

Specs as Reviewed

Height: 4.92 in (124.9 mm

Width: 3.32 in (84.3 mm)

Depth: 2.01 in (51 mm)

Weight: 4.97 oz (141 g)

Sensor Technology: Darkfield high precision

DPI: 200-8000 dpi

Buttons: Seven — Left/Right-click, Back/Forward, App-Switch, Wheel mode-shift, Middle click

Wireless operating distance: 10 m (32.8 ft)

Battery: 500 mAh

Compatible with: Windows 10, 11 or later, macOS 10.15 or later’ Linux, Chrome OS™,

Android™ 8.0 or later

You really can use this anywhere

The mouse’s high DPI and tracking technology mean you can comfortably use it on any solid surface you can think of. During the testing period, the mouse spent most of the time on the arm of my sofa, which is about eight inches wide but rounded, so in reality, it has around two inches of usable surface. This exact setup has given lesser mice so much trouble I just stopped bothering with them, but the MX Master 3S has not had a single issue. The high DPI has allowed me to perform photo editing tasks and play video games without a problem.

In terms of tracking, which is the main thing I look for in a mouse, the MX Master 3S has me beat. It will track on glass, which is impressive in itself, but beyond that, I haven’t managed to find a solid surface it struggles on. I even placed it on top of my head, and while I had a bit of directional confusion, the mouse was fine. I even tried to confuse the MX Master 3S using it on a mirror. My logic was the reflective surface might interfere with its optics. Nope, it was fine, maybe not 100% as smooth as it was on a desk, but definitely usable.

Then there’s the mouse’s three-channel function. It’s pretty standard on Logitech mice and keyboards these days but still worth a mention as it allows users to pair up to three devices simultaneously. Users can then switch between the three at the press of a button. This is great if, like me, there’s a PC you work on at home and a laptop you use on the road. No fiddling with Bluetooth pairing; click through to the correct channel, and it’s go time.

The battery also factors into the mouse’s practicality. Logitech claims the mouse will last 70 days on a full charge and functions for three hours following a one-minute fast charge. I’ve used the mouse extensively since I received it and have charged it once, so assuming it came from the factory with a roughly 50% charge, that all adds up.

Some People May Not Like the Lack of Macro Keys

Seven buttons is fine for me, but some people may lament the lack of macro keys. Without sacrificing your forward and back buttons, you have one spare button on the thumb rest, which may be an issue if you rely on mouse-based shortcuts, not keyboard-based ones.

In Logitech’s defense, you can extensively remap every function on the mouse via their Logi Options + app. So, a user could also remap the scroll select button, as once they choose a preference for the scroll wheel, it isn’t really doing much. From a personal standpoint, I wouldn’t trade ergonomics for extra buttons, and I don’t even use the thumbpad button, despite having it set to take a screenshot — a PC function I use all the time while working. I use the keyboard.

The two-scroll wheel system is also fantastic; I find myself using the horizontal scroll wheel all the time. It’s a game-changer when you want to adjust brush size in Photoshop, and it’s also great for general web browsing.

The MX Master 3S Can Take a Knock

I can be clumsy at times, and using the MX Master 3S on small, narrow surfaces is a great way to guarantee it will be knocked on the floor at some point. Now while it probably won’t survive getting hurled into a wall during a moment of frustration, you shouldn’t be concerned if it takes the occasional three-foot tumble from a desk.

Confession time: I accidentally knocked the MX Master 3S onto the floor several times during the testing period, and it did bounce once or twice, but it hasn’t got a scratch on it. Nor has it developed any new rattles or performance issues. This isn’t something I intended to test, but it may be reassuring to know the pricy mouse you’ve just purchased isn’t going to break as soon as someone mildly mistreats it.

It Won’t Annoy The People Around You

One of the significant points Logitech made in the press briefing for the MX Master 3S related to how quiet it was, and they weren’t lying. While clicking isn’t completely quiet, it’s much quieter than a standard mouse, including others I’ve used from Logitech.

All in all, the mouse is 90% quieter than its predecessors, the Master 3 and the Master 3S. Logitech says they’ve completely redesigned the sensors and switches involved to achieve this. While clicking can be annoying, this is a feature I haven’t noticed too much. You know it’s there when you focus on it, but my keyboard makes a lot of clicky noises anyway, so I was never that concerned about my mouse joining the party.

I Can Barely Find a Fault With This

I usually like to identify a few little problems, even if they are nitpicky. If you’re going to drop $100 on something like a mouse, you should be informed of any issues, no matter how minor. Unfortunately, with the MX Master 3S, I have utterly failed in this respect. I’ve been using this for over a month and have not encountered a significant problem.

The main scroll wheel can sometimes be a touch imprecise when it’s on the ratchet setting; that’s it. If you don’t want to accidentally scroll a bit far occasionally, use the smooth setting. The side wheel decided not to play well with Trello on one occasion, but closing my browser and reopening it fixed that problem, so that may have been a software issue and not the mouse’s fault. The lack of macro buttons may be an issue for some, but if that’s vital, you’re better off looking for a gaming mouse anyway.

Beyond that, the Master 3S has been perfect. It tracks like a dream on every surface it’s been near, clicks are comfortable, and it needs barely any space as someone who usually cheaps out on mice; saving a few dollars isn’t worth the hassle. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth mouse, spend a little extra and get this. The practicality and lack of issues make it worth every penny.