Score a $10 Amazon Gift Card With This Early Prime Day Promotion

Prime Day 2022 begins July 12th, but Amazon is already running some early discounts and promotions. Most notably, Amazon will give you a free $10 gift card if you complete a few easy tasks. This $10 gift card can go toward your Prime Day purchases, or you can just save it for later.

Better yet, you don’t need to pay for Prime to get this gift card. A free Amazon Prime trial will work just fine. All you need to do is complete these tasks before July 13th.

Here are the five steps Prime members should take to score a $10 gift card:

Activate your Amazon Stamp Card Make a Prime-eligible purchase (minimum $5) Stream a show on Prime Video Play a song on Prime Music Borrow an e-Book on Prime Reading

Note that it may take 24 hours for a stamp to appear in your Stamp Card. If you want the $10 gift card, get this out of the way before Prime Day.

Also, Amazon will revoke the $10 credit if you cancel Prime. If you’re just taking advantage of a free trial, I suggest spending the $10 ASAP. (Note that Prime Invitee, Prime Business, Prime Video only, or Prime Instant Video members can’t participate. This is for Amazon Prime customers only.)

Amazon Prime Get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and enjoy Prime Video, free shipping, 2-day (or same-day) deliveries, free cloud storage for photos, Prime Day deals, and tons of other perks.