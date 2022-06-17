Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Score a $10 Amazon Gift Card With This Early Prime Day Promotion

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Prime Day logo over a stack of $10 bills.
Frank L Junior/Shutterstock.com

Prime Day 2022 begins July 12th, but Amazon is already running some early discounts and promotions. Most notably, Amazon will give you a free $10 gift card if you complete a few easy tasks. This $10 gift card can go toward your Prime Day purchases, or you can just save it for later.

Better yet, you don’t need to pay for Prime to get this gift card. A free Amazon Prime trial will work just fine. All you need to do is complete these tasks before July 13th.

Here are the five steps Prime members should take to score a $10 gift card:

  1. Activate your Amazon Stamp Card
  2. Make a Prime-eligible purchase (minimum $5)
  3. Stream a show on Prime Video
  4. Play a song on Prime Music
  5. Borrow an e-Book on Prime Reading
Amazon Lets You Set Up Deal Alerts for Prime Day 2022
RELATEDAmazon Lets You Set Up Deal Alerts for Prime Day 2022

Note that it may take 24 hours for a stamp to appear in your Stamp Card. If you want the $10 gift card,  get this out of the way before Prime Day.

Also, Amazon will revoke the $10 credit if you cancel Prime. If you’re just taking advantage of a free trial, I suggest spending the $10 ASAP. (Note that Prime Invitee, Prime Business, Prime Video only, or Prime Instant Video members can’t participate. This is for Amazon Prime customers only.)

Amazon Prime

Get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and enjoy Prime Video, free shipping, 2-day (or same-day) deliveries, free cloud storage for photos, Prime Day deals, and tons of other perks.

Amazon


 

Source: Amazon via TechRadar

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »