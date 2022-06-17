Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
News

LG’s DualUp Monitor With a 16:18 Aspect Ratio Is Now Available

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
1 min read
LG's New DualUp Monitor
LG

If you’re a content creator or developer looking to get more done with a new type of computer screen, you’ll be happy to hear that LG’s DualUp monitor is finally available. Instead of your typical widescreen display, this one sits in portrait mode and is ultra-tall.

LG’s DualUp monitor is essentially two 21.5-inch screens stacked and blended together, giving you a tall 16:18 aspect ratio display with a 2560 x 2880 resolution. Those that don’t have the space for an ultrawide screen or dual-monitor setups can now enjoy the same type of experience in less space.

It looks a bit wild at first, but I can certainly see the thought behind its many usage scenarios. LG lists it as a 28-inch display, but you’re actually getting a lot more space to work with. The monitor comes with LG’s Ergo stand with a range of movements, including height adjustments, pivot, tilt, and swivel, not to mention it can clamp onto most desks and tables and turn any surface into a workspace.

In terms of specs, the 28-inch (2560 x 2880) 16:18 aspect ratio screen has all sorts of options. It uses an LG Nano IPS panel covering 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supporting HDR10. That said, it only packs 300 nits of brightness which isn’t ideal.

For ports, LG’s DualUp includes two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and can display two inputs at a time. You’ll also get multiple USB-A 3.0 ports, USB-C with power delivery (90w), data passthrough, a headphone jack, and two 7w speakers.

Unfortunately, it’s only a QHD panel instead of 4K, and you probably don’t want to game on its 60Hz refresh rate. Then again, this wasn’t built for gamers. Those interested can grab the LG 28MQ780-B DualUp display for $699 from LG or use the link below.  

LG 28MQ780-B 28 Inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand, DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) with HDR10, USB Type-C (90W PD) - Black
Amazon

via Engadget

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »