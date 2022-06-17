LG’s DualUp Monitor With a 16:18 Aspect Ratio Is Now Available

If you’re a content creator or developer looking to get more done with a new type of computer screen, you’ll be happy to hear that LG’s DualUp monitor is finally available. Instead of your typical widescreen display, this one sits in portrait mode and is ultra-tall.

LG’s DualUp monitor is essentially two 21.5-inch screens stacked and blended together, giving you a tall 16:18 aspect ratio display with a 2560 x 2880 resolution. Those that don’t have the space for an ultrawide screen or dual-monitor setups can now enjoy the same type of experience in less space.

It looks a bit wild at first, but I can certainly see the thought behind its many usage scenarios. LG lists it as a 28-inch display, but you’re actually getting a lot more space to work with. The monitor comes with LG’s Ergo stand with a range of movements, including height adjustments, pivot, tilt, and swivel, not to mention it can clamp onto most desks and tables and turn any surface into a workspace.

In terms of specs, the 28-inch (2560 x 2880) 16:18 aspect ratio screen has all sorts of options. It uses an LG Nano IPS panel covering 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supporting HDR10. That said, it only packs 300 nits of brightness which isn’t ideal.

For ports, LG’s DualUp includes two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and can display two inputs at a time. You’ll also get multiple USB-A 3.0 ports, USB-C with power delivery (90w), data passthrough, a headphone jack, and two 7w speakers.

Unfortunately, it’s only a QHD panel instead of 4K, and you probably don’t want to game on its 60Hz refresh rate. Then again, this wasn’t built for gamers. Those interested can grab the LG 28MQ780-B DualUp display for $699 from LG or use the link below.