T-Mobile Unveils 25-Cent Gas Discounts and Free Flight Streaming

T-Mobile is back with one of its signature Un-carrier deals it’s calling “Coverage Beyond,” offering a slew of discounts, perks, and customer benefits. Select T-Mobile users are about to get a discount of $0.25 per gallon of gas from Shell, free high-speed data worldwide, a free year of AAA, and more.

As you can see, the latest Un-carrier move is all about travel, perfectly timed for the summer months and raising gas prices. And while there’s a lot to like here, savings at the pump likely caught your attention first.

For the gas discount, customers with a “qualifying plan” can take part in the carrier’s popular T-Mobile Tuesdays perk and get “up to 20 gallons” of gas on Tuesdays for $0.25 off at Shell gas stations. We’ve seen T-Mobile offer 10 or 15 cents off in the past, making this the biggest discount yet. According to T-Mobile spokesperson Brandy Sloan, the promotion period is from June 21st to the last week of Labor Day.

You’ll love the discount on gas, but that’s not all T-Mobile is offering this summer. Here’s a video detailing several other impressive benefits.

Select T-Mobile customers with a “qualifying plan” like T-Mobile Magenta or Magenta MAX will get everything mentioned above, not to mention free in-flight data and WiFi for streaming on major airlines, a free year of AAA roadside assistance, travel booking discounts, and more.

Starting on June 21st, T-Mobile’s Magenta customers can access the internet on select Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines flights. The benefit should arrive for United Airlines shortly. Then, many regions where international data was limited to slow speeds or not available will now get access to 5GB of “high-speed data.”

Remember, these benefits vary depending on the region, airline, and which T-Mobile plan you’re currently on. Either way, T-Mobile has your summer travel plans covered.