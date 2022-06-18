Amazon Prime Day to Offer Over 30 Free Games, From ‘Mass Effect’ to ‘GRID Legends’

Amazon Prime Day is ready to kick off next month, and along with a slew of deals and discounts, Prime members will be able to get over 30 games completely free. And the list includes some big-name games you won’t want to miss.

For those unaware, Amazon Prime day runs from Tuesday, July 12th, to Wednesday, July 13th, 2022. Ahead of the event and starting on June 21st, Amazon will let you claim and start playing upwards of 25 games completely free. Some of those include two King of Fighters titles, Bang Bang Racing, and Gone Viral.

And while getting around 25 indie games completely free is pretty epic, that’s not where the fun ends. Big-name games, including GRID Legends, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, several Star Wars titles, and even Need for Speed Heat, will all be free during the primary two Prime Day days.

You can head to the Prime Gaming Blog for a full list of free games you’ll be able to redeem in the coming weeks. From the sounds of it, the initial list of smaller indie games will become available on June 21st, and you’ll have to wait until July 12th, when Prime Day begins, to get the more popular titles.

If you haven’t signed up for Amazon Prime for whatever reason or recently canceled over price increases, now might be a good time to try it. Plus, for a limited time, you can get a $10 Amazon gift card with this early Prime Day promotion.

It’s also worth mentioning that aside from all those games, starting June 21st, you’ll be able to get Amazon’s Luna Game Controller for $39.99 instead of the regular $70 price tag. That’s a great way to try Amazon’s cloud gaming service.

Those looking for new games to keep them busy this summer can thank Amazon.