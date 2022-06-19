Photoshop Can Instantly Make Your Old Family Photos Look New Again

If you have a bunch of old family photos that have been marred by the ravages of time, fixing them in photoshop probably sounds like an ideal solution. But while it’s doable, the process is tedious and difficult. That is until Photoshop’s new neural filter arrives that does the job in a single click.

Photoshop showed the new tool in a video on YouTube, and at first glance, it looks pretty powerful. On the first pass, without any extra options, a single click repaired tears, cracks, and fading in an old worn photo. But that’s not the full extent of what Photoshop can do.

With just a few more options, Photoshop completed missing parts of the photo, corrected smudges, and even colorized an old black and white image —still all in just one click. Theoretically, you can do all of this right now in Photoshop—colorizing, content aware fill, and patchwork tools are already part of the program. But it’s up to you to manually use each to restore old photos, which can take time and tedious effort.

The beauty of the new neural filter is that it does all of that work for you in just a single click. You’ll need a relatively recent computer to use the tool—something running at least Windows 10 or macOS 10.15. And naturally, the more powerful your computer is, the faster the filter will likely run. But those aren’t steep requirements for anyone who lives in Photoshop already.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Adobe plans to release the new tool: all the company will say is that it’s “coming soon.” The sooner, the better, we say.