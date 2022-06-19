Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Photoshop Can Instantly Make Your Old Family Photos Look New Again

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read

Photoshop editing an old photo

If you have a bunch of old family photos that have been marred by the ravages of time, fixing them in photoshop probably sounds like an ideal solution. But while it’s doable, the process is tedious and difficult. That is until Photoshop’s new neural filter arrives that does the job in a single click.

Photoshop showed the new tool in a video on YouTube, and at first glance, it looks pretty powerful. On the first pass, without any extra options, a single click repaired tears, cracks, and fading in an old worn photo. But that’s not the full extent of what Photoshop can do.

With just a few more options, Photoshop completed missing parts of the photo, corrected smudges, and even colorized an old black and white image —still all in just one click. Theoretically, you can do all of this right now in Photoshop—colorizing, content aware fill, and patchwork tools are already part of the program. But it’s up to you to manually use each to restore old photos, which can take time and tedious effort.

The beauty of the new neural filter is that it does all of that work for you in just a single click. You’ll need a relatively recent computer to use the tool—something running at least Windows 10 or macOS 10.15. And naturally, the more powerful your computer is, the faster the filter will likely run. But those aren’t steep requirements for anyone who lives in Photoshop already.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Adobe plans to release the new tool: all the company will say is that it’s “coming soon.” The sooner, the better, we say.

Source: Adobe

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »