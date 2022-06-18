Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Apple’s Insanely Priced Dual USB-C Chargers Arrive: Buy These Instead

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read

Two Apple chargers on a white background

In another act of courage, Apple led the charge on selling phones without chargers. You already have one, the company reasoned. But not one that can fast charge your phone or even slow charge your laptop. Enter Apple’s new overpriced dual USB-C chargers. They’re here if you need the “right logo.”

To be clear, there’s probably nothing wrong with Apple’s dual USB-C chargers. The company certainly makes good products, which typically include the chargers it used to stick in the box. But the pricing leaves a little to be desired. Now available in-store, you have two options—a standard dual USB-C 35-watt charger or a compact version. That’s the only difference between the two; either way, you’ll pay $59.

And that’s the problem. You could head over to the Apple store and order one right now. But it’s a little hard to understand WHY you would do that. At 35 watts, the bricks won’t fast charge your MacBook. And at $59, you’re paying an awful lot for a 35-watt charger. You can easily pick up a similar charger from well-known brands for half the price or less.

So instead of heading to Apple, we recommend you head to Amazon. And buy one of these three chargers: they either cost less or provide a lot more power.

Less expensive

UGREEN 40W USB-C Wall Charger

Why pay $59 for a 35-watt charger when you can pay $30 for a 40-watt charger?

Amazon

$29.99
 

Two ports, fewer dollars

Anker dual USB-C charger

Anker's dual USB-C charger is less than half the price of Apple's.

Amazon

$27.99
 

Even more power

Anker 60-watt dual USB-C charger

Why settle for 35 watts? This charger provides nearly double the power at nearly half the cost. That's a win win.

Amazon

$37.99
 

But if you insist on an Apple logo-branded charger, you can buy the company’s two chargers now, regular or compact.

