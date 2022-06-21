Buying Guides
Lenovo’s Latest ThinkStation Shoves Big Specs in a Small Package

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra with a keyboard and monitor.
Lenovo

Desktop computers, and especially Lenovo ThinkStations, are often made to deliver a ton of power for professionals or creatives. But a powerful computer usually means a huge, unwieldy chassis. That’s why Lenovo is unveiling the ThinkStation P360 Ultra, a surprisingly powerful workstation in a tiny tower.

The ThinkStation P360 Ultra runs 12th Gen Intel Core processors and comes with RTX A5000 graphics in its highest configuration. Still, at less than 4 liters, its chassis is about half the size of your usual desktop PC.

In order to keep everything cool, Lenovo mounts the ThinkStation P360 Ultra’s motherboard in the center of the chassis. This has the added benefit of easier upgrades—this system fits up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, 8TB of M.2 storage, and has two PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots.

Of course, port selection takes a hit here. But users can get pretty creative with the ThinkStation P360 Ultra’s dual onboard Ethernet and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. Lenovo says that the system can handle up to eight external displays, which is perfect for enthusiasts or embedded systems (in-store kiosks, hospital machinery, etc).

The new ThinkStation is available later this month and starts at $1,299. My only concern here, from a consumer’s standpoint, is that you’re trading a lot of money (and a decent amount of power) for a compact machine.

