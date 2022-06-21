Prime Day Starts Early with Discounts on Smart TVs

We still have a few weeks until Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12th. But in the meantime, Amazon is offering major discounts on select smart TVs. Most of these discounts require a Prime account (or free trial), though some are available to all shoppers.
Here are the discounted Fire TVs available before Prime Day:
- Toshiba Fire TV 75-inch Class M550 LED 4K UHD: $700 ($700 off)
- Insignia Fire TV 65-inch Class F30 LED 4K UHD: $400 ($170 off)
- Pioneer Fire TV 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD: $200 ($120)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD: $200 ($170 off)
- Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K: $284.99 (260 off)
- Insignia Fire TV 24-inch Class F20 720p: $90 ($80 off)
- Insignia Fire TV 32-inch Class F20 720p: $100 ($80 off)
There’s a good mix of smart TV deals here, including high-end options and a few cheaper picks for kids or college students. If any young people in your life have a birthday coming up, the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is definitely a winner.
Prime Day kicks off July 12th and runs through July 13th. I suggest setting up deal alerts before the event to get notifications when cool products go on sale. You can also score a $10 gift card by following a few easy steps on the Amazon website.
