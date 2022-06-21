Prime Day Starts Early with Discounts on Smart TVs

We still have a few weeks until Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12th. But in the meantime, Amazon is offering major discounts on select smart TVs. Most of these discounts require a Prime account (or free trial), though some are available to all shoppers.

Here are the discounted Fire TVs available before Prime Day:

There’s a good mix of smart TV deals here, including high-end options and a few cheaper picks for kids or college students. If any young people in your life have a birthday coming up, the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is definitely a winner.

Prime Day kicks off July 12th and runs through July 13th. I suggest setting up deal alerts before the event to get notifications when cool products go on sale. You can also score a $10 gift card by following a few easy steps on the Amazon website.