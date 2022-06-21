Buying Guides
Prime Day Starts Early with Discounts on Smart TVs

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.
Amazon

We still have a few weeks until Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12th. But in the meantime, Amazon is offering major discounts on select smart TVs. Most of these discounts require a Prime account (or free trial), though some are available to all shoppers.

Here are the discounted Fire TVs available before Prime Day:

Score a $10 Amazon Gift Card With This Early Prime Day Promotion
RELATEDScore a $10 Amazon Gift Card With This Early Prime Day Promotion

There’s a good mix of smart TV deals here, including high-end options and a few cheaper picks for kids or college students. If any young people in your life have a birthday coming up, the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is definitely a winner.

Prime Day kicks off July 12th and runs through July 13th. I suggest setting up deal alerts before the event to get notifications when cool products go on sale. You can also score a $10 gift card by following a few easy steps on the Amazon website.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Hands-Free with Alexa (75M550KU, 2021 Model)

Toshiba's 75-inch Class M550 Series smart TV features a 4K resolution, full local array dimming, hands-free Alexa control, and an automatic gaming mode.

Amazon

$1399.99
 

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.