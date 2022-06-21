Buying Guides
V-Moda’s New Headphones Double as a Bluetooth Speaker

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
V-MODA S-80 headphones
V-MODA

Today, the popular headphone maker V-Moda unveiled its first all-wireless headphones, but that’s not all these have to offer. The new V-Moda S-80 series is stylish and customizable with replaceable colorful side panels, and they also double as a Bluetooth speaker.

Yes, you heard that right. V-Moda’s latest two-way headphones have a unique feature where owners can flip the earcups upwards, turning into what the company is calling a “personal speaker system” so you can vibe out in more ways than one.

According to V-Moda, “when you’re enjoying a favorite song or discovering a great new track for the first time, drop the phones around your neck or place them on a table and invite friends to listen along. As soon as you flip the ear cups into position, smart internal circuitry automatically adjusts the EQ and volume for the optimum sound presentation.”

V-Moda’s new headphones sport its familiar premium hexagonal design, but they’re a little smaller than most. Instead of an over-the-ear design, they’re on-ear, meaning it won’t offer as much noise isolation from outside noises. Still, the company says these are tuned for modern electric music and will sound great.

V-Moda S-80 customization
V-MODA

And while the V-Moda S-80s have a specific sound, as usual, they’re fully customizable with V-Moda’s app full of EQ options and fine-tuning controls. That way, you can change them to match your audio style. Then, as you can see above, the company integrated neat interchangeable magnetic shields on each cup, enabling users to adjust the appearance of the headphones for even more styling. Each magnetic shield runs for $24.99.

Considering these are V-Moda’s first all-wireless headphones, there’s no way to plug them into a DAC for improved audio options. Thankfully, The S-80 still delivers a premium on-ear listening experience thanks to Qualcomm’s aptX HD codec and support for Apple’s AAC codec on iOS devices.

The all-new V-Moda S-80 is available in Black, White, and Rose Gold for $399, and they’ll be available in July from the link below.

V-MODA S-80 Wireless Headphones

Get V-Moda’s latest stylish headphones that double as a speaker for $399.

Shop Now

via DigitalTrends

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »