We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Philips Hue Launches a New Smart Dimmer, Unveils Its First Portable Light

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dimmer.
Philips Hue

Signify just introduced a flurry of new Philips Hue products to help existing customers flesh out their smart home. There’s a Tap Dial Switch for intuitive lighting control, the first Philips Hue battery-powered lamp, new Perifo track lighting, and some upgraded lighting fixtures.

For many, Tap Dial Switch ($50) is the highlight of this announcement. It’s a costlier alternative to the original Hue Dimmer Switch ($28) that can control up to four rooms or zones using a small array of buttons (which are marked with braille). It also has an integrated dial that you can twist to dim a room’s lights—turning the dial slowly lets you fine-tune a setting, while turning it quickly gets you immediate results.

This new dimmer switch doesn’t require any crazy installation. It’s battery-powered and mounts to any surface. And since it’s magnetic, you can remove the switch from its mounting plate and use it as a remote (or stick it to another magnetic surface, such as a fridge).

A group of friends around the portable Philips Hue Go Lamp.
Philips Hue

Other new products include the Hue Go ($160) portable table lamp, a battery-powered device that lasts 48 hours on a charge and lets you cycle through preset lighting scenes. And Philips Hue’s new Perifo track lighting (€50) is like an “adult” version of typical LED strips—the lights are on stiff rails that fit together into a customizable track. Plus, Perifo can plug into an outlet or replace existing track lighting in your home.

Philips Hue has also refreshed its Can Downlights and Xamento bathroom lighting, which now shine brighter and come in money-saving multipacks. Both white and color versions of these lights are refreshed, by the way.

The new Tap Dial Switch is available today, along with the refreshed Can Downlights and Xamento bathroom lighting. But the Hue Go portable table lamp and Perifo track lighting don’t arrive until this Summer (and Perifo may be exclusive to Europe).

Philips Hue Tap Switch

Turn the Tap Switch’s dial to dim or brighten lights, or press its buttons to control up to three rooms or zones. You can mount tap switch to a wall, use it as a remote, or do both thanks to a magnetic design.

Philips Hue
