LEGO Brings Back Two Iconic Theme Sets In Giant Glorious Fashion

In celebration of 90 years of LEGO, your favorite brick-building company has released some iconic theme sets that are bigger than ever. We’re talking about a remake of the original 1979 Galaxy Explorer spaceship and a huge 4,514-piece medieval castle.

Both new LEGO sets go straight for the nostalgia, offering up designs that fans will love. They’re part of the popular LEGO Icons lineup and will surely be a hit on your LEGO shelf. First up is the Galaxy Explorer remake, then we’ll share a few details on the Lion Knights’ Castle.

LEGO Galaxy Explorer Spaceship

First up is a fan favorite, and of course, we’re talking about the Galaxy Explorer spaceship. The iconic 1979 Galaxy Explorer set is back and bigger than ever. In fact, it’s nearly twice the size of the original, coming in at 20.5 inches long, 12.5″ wide, and about 5″ tall. I don’t know about you, but that’s the perfect size for my display case.

As expected, the new LEGO Galaxy Explorer comes with four astronaut mini-figures, the 4-wheeled helper rover, and all sorts of other nostalgic parts. Each astronaut can fit inside the spaceship’s cockpit, or you can take one to the back and find a compartment of tools in the ship’s rear.

While there are four seats for all four astronauts, you’ll also find living quarters with two beds, a computer, storage bins, and more for the entire crew. Obviously, they’ll need to sleep as they’re wandering through space. The ship sits on three retractable landing legs and, similar to most LEGO sets of late, has opening doors, a rear hatch, a retractable ramp for the rover, and more.

The bigger, better, nostalgic Galaxy Explorer has 1,246 bricks and should make any fan happy when it hits shelves for $99 starting August 1st. Grab yours from the link below.

LEGO Galaxy Explorer Recreate the iconic LEGO Galaxy Explorer spaceship, only now it’s bigger than ever. Grab yours for $99.

LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle

As any LEGO fan knows, castle builds are some of the best and most satisfying. Unfortunately, LEGO hasn’t released a fantastic castle set in a long time, but that’s about to change. The all-new LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle clocks in at 4,514 pieces while combining various castle themes we all loved from yesteryear.

Not only will you spend hours crafting this giant castle inspired by builds from yesteryear, but you’ll also get to enjoy 22 Minifigures. We’re talking about a king, queen, wizard, archers, castle-dwellers, and an entire group of mini-figures to put around the castle, like in the town market.

As you build this epic castle, you’ll notice all sorts of secret hideouts for the forest people, dungeons for the town drunk, and special passages behind trapdoors like any good medieval castle. We also like that LEGO made the castle’s drawbridge, portcullis, mill waterwheels, and more all movable.

So, raise that drawbridge, let the horses and Ox in, and station archers on all the pillars to keep everyone safe. This intricate new castle measures over 14-inches high, 17″ wide, and 12″ deep when closed, and it’s even bigger once you open everything up.

The new LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle will be available starting August 8th for $399 from the link below.