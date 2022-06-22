Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
INNOCN Ultrawide 40-Inch 40C1R Monitor Review: A Huge Deal With Some Compromises
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Xbox Cloud Gaming Caters to PC Users with a New Feature

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Microsoft cloud gaming logo
Microsoft

After teasing the feature earlier this year, Microsoft is finally ready to add keyboard and mouse support to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Additionally, the company confirmed some big latency improvements are on the way to improve gameplay experiences.

In a session at XFest 2022, Microsoft revealed that keyboard/mouse support is on the way, according to The Verge via Tom Warren. And while Xbox consoles have enjoyed the feature for some time now, Microsoft has worked tirelessly to update and improve its cloud gaming offering.

Currently, supported games on Xbox Cloud Gaming require a controller if you’re playing on a PC, and mobile players can use touch controls or a controller.

Microsoft is now encouraging game developers to make the necessary changes to support keyboard/mouse input and take advantage of some improvements to the latency. However, it’s important to remember that this is coming “soon,” so it’s not available yet.

However, it doesn’t look like developers will have to make too many changes to take advantage of this much-requested feature.

Don't Replace Your Xbox One Until You've Tried Cloud Gaming
RELATEDDon't Replace Your Xbox One Until You've Tried Cloud Gaming

For those unaware, Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is Microsoft’s service that streams Xbox games to TVs, PCs, mobile devices, and more and competes with Google’s Stadia, which launched with keyboard and mouse support out of the gate.

Once support finally goes live, users can stream Xbox games to a PC and use their favorite PC gaming keyboard and mouse instead of switching over to a controller. And finally, Microsoft has been working on a new Display Details API that should drastically improve latency, eventually paving the way for higher resolution gameplay on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »