8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
INNOCN Ultrawide 40-Inch 40C1R Monitor Review: A Huge Deal With Some Compromises
CleanMyMac X Review: One Click for a Tidy Mac
See How LEGO's Optimus Prime Set Was Designed in a New Video

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

1 min read
A close-up of the LEGO Optimus Prime
LEGO

Earlier this month, LEGO published its first Designer video of 2022, ending a six-month dry spell for its biggest fans. And to our surprise, the company is back with another behind-the-scenes video, this time with a focus on the new Optimus Prime set.

The short video stars Joseph Kyde, a Senior Designer at LEGO. He explains that the Optimus Prime set was a huge undertaking, as it had to contain elements from both the original Transformers toys and the old TV show. I’d say he hit both of those marks—the LEGO Optimus Prime seamlessly transforms into a vehicle, comes with the appropriate decals, and even features accessories like the Autobot Matrix of Leadership.

Notably, Kyde says that the Optimus Prime set contains three unique bricks. Two of these bricks are for the Transformer’s joints, while one is for his faceplate. Other unique items include a display plate, ion blaster, Energon Axe, and jetpack.

The LEGO Optimus Prime set is dedicated to Joseph Kyde’s brother, who passed during the design processes. You can order it now at LEGO for $170. Note that this set comes with the Forest Hideout gift if you order before the end of June 22nd.

LEGO Optimus Prime (10302)

The LEGO ICONS Optimus Prime set stays faithful to classic ‘Transformers’ toys and the old TV show. It features 1508 pieces, including a display plaque, ion blaster, Energon Axe, jetpack, and Autobot Matrix of Leadership.

LEGO

Source: LEGO via The Brick Fan

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.