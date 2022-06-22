Buying Guides
News

Anker’s New Sport X10 Fitness Earbuds Are Made to Stay In Your Ear

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

Anker Sport X10 earbuds

With fitness-focused earbuds, you’ll want something that stays in your ear instead of losing Airpods under the treadmill. Anker’s new Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds promise precisely that, with a customizable ear-hook design made to stay put.

The budget-friendly $79 Anker Sport X10 buds are an attractive option featuring IPX7 sweat and water resistance, bass-heavy sound, and around eight hours of battery life. Then, the included charging case ups battery life to 32 hours.

When it comes to fitness earbuds, only a few styles seem to work—earbuds with a wraparound ear hook design or wing-tips to hold the buds in place. Gym-goers seem to love or hate either type, so it’s definitely a preference.

With the new Soundcore Sport X10, Anker chose to offer the first option with 210-degree rotating ear hooks to help users get the perfect fit. The style is similar to the PowerBeats Pro, at a far more affordable price point.

Anker says the customizable ear hook lets you “adjust the angle to ensure the earbuds nest comfortably in place to prevent them from falling out during vigorous workouts.” The rotatable design helps wearers find the perfect spot regardless of ear size and shape, delivering a secure fit perfect for casual or intense exercise sessions.

Considering the price point, the Sport X10 doesn’t offer active noise cancellation, wireless charging, in-ear detection, or some of the fancier features of the more expensive competition. However, Anker says these buds have “hybrid noise cancellation” and a transparency mode for loud environments or to amplify outside sound.

For just $79 the Soundcore Sport X10 is certainly affordable and drastically cheaper than the PowerBeats Pro or Sennheiser Sport buds, so temper your expectations a bit. That said, we absolutely loved the Soundcore Life P3 and considered them some of the best AirPods alternatives available. Who knows, maybe these new fitness earbuds are just what gym-goers need.

Anker’s new Soundcore Sport X10 fitness earbuds come in two colors, and you can grab a pair from the link below.

Anker Soundcore Sport X10 Earbuds

Get Anker’s latest fitness-focused earbuds for only $79.

Shop Now
