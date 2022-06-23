Buying Guides
Windows 11 Phone Link Update Makes Your Text Messages Easier to Manage

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Microsoft Phone Link
Microsoft

Microsoft’s recently rebranded Phone Link app (previously called Your Phone) could be getting some highly-requested improvements in a future release. The update could allow Windows 11 greater control of smartphones, with a search bar for the messages app and more.

It looks like Microsoft is finally ready to add new features to its Phone Link app after the redesign and name change. Spotted by one user on Twitter and Neowin, Microsoft is testing an updated Phone Link app with an included search bar.

With the new search bar, Windows 10 and 11 users can quickly search for and find messages from their mobile device right on a PC. No more endless scrolling through chats.

phone link on Windows 11
Aggiornamenti Lumia

You’ll also be able to categorize messages, making texting even easier from a computer. In the change, we see an option to organize text messages in Windows 11 into two lists, either received or hidden, most likely for viewed messages.

It looks like Microsoft will also add a proper “clear all” button and tweak the icon notifications for messages and the Phone Link app.

Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed these changes yet, nor are they available on Windows Insider builds. However, we could see them arrive in a future update. And who knows, maybe this is the groundwork for an even more significant update making Android phones play nicer with Windows.

Still, Phone Link is an excellent option for Android phone owners running Windows 11.

via TechRadar

