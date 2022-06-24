Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Hides Alexa Inside a Classy Look

Believe it or not, but some people don’t want to wear a giant screen on their wrist (and charge it every night). That’s why Fossil sells hybrid smartwatches that combine analog style with smart health-tracking features. And the all-new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid hides some very fun features.

Like Fossil’s previous hybird smartwatches, the new Gen 6 Hybrid offers step tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart notifications. A small display under the watch’s hands shows any pertinent health or fitness metrics—this display appears to be E Ink, which would explain the watch’s two-week battery life.

New features include Alexa support and a built-in microphone to access the assistant. There’s also a new SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation and an improved heart rate monitor.

Fossil sells the Gen 6 Hybrid in two configurations. There’s the larger “Machine” design, which has a 45mm case and comes in black, silver, or smoke. The smaller “Stella” design uses a 40.5mm case and is available in rose gold, silver, and two-tone colorways. Both designs have interchangeable watchbands sized 24mm and 18mm, respectively.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid goes on sale June 27th. It costs $249 if you want the stainless watchbands seen in this article, though you can buy it for just $229 if you don’t mind a leather or silicone band.

