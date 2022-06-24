Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
INNOCN Ultrawide 40-Inch 40C1R Monitor Review: A Huge Deal With Some Compromises
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft Will Nag You to Get Off Windows 8.1

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Windows 8.1 logo
Microsoft

If you’re still using Windows 8.1 you should consider upgrading. That’s because Microsoft will soon start pushing notifications to devices alerting owners that support for Windows 8.1 ends on January 10th, 2023.

Basically, get ready for nagging notifications starting next month on your computer or laptop stating that your operating system is too old, and will no longer receive support. We’re expecting similar notifications to what Microsoft used back when Windows 7 reached the end-of-life stage.

For those unaware, most versions of Windows get regular support and updates for a minimum of five years and extended support for 10 years. Extended support means the OS is still getting security updates each month, but that’s about it. No new features, no bug fixes, and the lowest level of security maintenance to keep devices safe.

Windows 8.1 is in the extended support stage, but that ends on January 10th, 2023.

Windows 8.1 start screen and menu
Microsoft

Now, you’ll need to decide what to do next, whether upgrading to Windows 10 or buying a new PC. Older Windows 8.1 devices likely don’t meet Windows 11’s system requirements. As a result, Microsoft recommends purchasing a new Windows 11 computer.

Even if you decide to upgrade to Windows 10, Microsoft has already confirmed that support for that older operating system will end in October 2025. That said, it’ll give owners several more years of updates to their otherwise aging system.

Eventually, you’ll need to upgrade to Windows 10, accept that updates are coming to an end, or upgrade your computer.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »