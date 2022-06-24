Microsoft Will Nag You to Get Off Windows 8.1

If you’re still using Windows 8.1 you should consider upgrading. That’s because Microsoft will soon start pushing notifications to devices alerting owners that support for Windows 8.1 ends on January 10th, 2023.

Basically, get ready for nagging notifications starting next month on your computer or laptop stating that your operating system is too old, and will no longer receive support. We’re expecting similar notifications to what Microsoft used back when Windows 7 reached the end-of-life stage.

For those unaware, most versions of Windows get regular support and updates for a minimum of five years and extended support for 10 years. Extended support means the OS is still getting security updates each month, but that’s about it. No new features, no bug fixes, and the lowest level of security maintenance to keep devices safe.

Windows 8.1 is in the extended support stage, but that ends on January 10th, 2023.

Now, you’ll need to decide what to do next, whether upgrading to Windows 10 or buying a new PC. Older Windows 8.1 devices likely don’t meet Windows 11’s system requirements. As a result, Microsoft recommends purchasing a new Windows 11 computer.

Even if you decide to upgrade to Windows 10, Microsoft has already confirmed that support for that older operating system will end in October 2025. That said, it’ll give owners several more years of updates to their otherwise aging system.

Eventually, you’ll need to upgrade to Windows 10, accept that updates are coming to an end, or upgrade your computer.