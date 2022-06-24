Tesla Offers a Discounted “Self Driving” Package Again

Tesla has reversed one of its biggest missteps. It just relaunched Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) in the United States and Canada, giving drivers access to advanced features like automatic parking and lane changes for $6,000. That’s half the price of the Full Self Driving (FSD) package.

The masterminds at Tesla initially killed off EAP to bolster FSD. Both packages offer a similar set of features, though of course, FSD also gives you early access to “true self-driving.” Which is why it costs $12,000.

Unfortunately, the Full Self Driving beta is nowhere near “true self driving.” And some people aren’t willing to pay thousands extra just for the promise of “your car will totally drive itself, eventually.”

Instead of paying $12,000 for FSD, customers can now spend just $6,000 on EAP. This cheaper package unlocks Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon. (It’s only missing Stop Sign and Traffic Light control. And the self-driving beta, of course.)

Customers in the United States and Canada can order EAP when configuring their Tesla purchase online. Note that FSD will grow more expensive as it inches closer to a “true self-driving” system—this could take Tesla several years, so buying FSD now may save you a ton of money in the future.