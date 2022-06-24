LEGO Offers Double VIP Points on Purchases Through June 30th

Nows the time to stock up on cool LEGO summer sets! From now through the end of June, LEGO is offering double VIP points for every purchase made on its store. These VIP points can go toward future purchases, gift cards, exclusive sets, or even a trip to LEGOLAND.

Again, all items on the LEGO website are eligible for this promotion. You can buy the new Optimus Prime and Ferrari sets, hoard some cool merchandise, or shop for individual bricks in the Pick a Brick category.

If you aren’t a LEGO VIP member, now’s the time to sign up. This free program rewards you for purchases at the LEGO store—yeah, sometimes it’s cheaper to buy LEGO sets on Amazon, but the LEGO website often has exclusive sets, free gift offers, and other exciting promotions to win you over.

LEGO is currently rebuilding its rewards section, though it promises to offer limited-edition Vintage LEGO Logo Posters and other cool items in the next few months.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 You probably can’t afford a Ferrari Daytona SP3 in real life, so get this LEGO Technic model instead for only $399.