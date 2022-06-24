Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
LEGO Offers Double VIP Points on Purchases Through June 30th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LEGO logo over a bunch of bricks.
LEGO

Nows the time to stock up on cool LEGO summer sets! From now through the end of June, LEGO is offering double VIP points for every purchase made on its store. These VIP points can go toward future purchases, gift cards, exclusive sets, or even a trip to LEGOLAND.

Again, all items on the LEGO website are eligible for this promotion. You can buy the new Optimus Prime and Ferrari sets, hoard some cool merchandise, or shop for individual bricks in the Pick a Brick category.

What Is LEGO VIP and Should You Join?
RELATEDWhat Is LEGO VIP and Should You Join?

If you aren’t a LEGO VIP member, now’s the time to sign up. This free program rewards you for purchases at the LEGO store—yeah, sometimes it’s cheaper to buy LEGO sets on Amazon, but the LEGO website often has exclusive sets, free gift offers, and other exciting promotions to win you over.

LEGO is currently rebuilding its rewards section, though it promises to offer limited-edition Vintage LEGO Logo Posters and other cool items in the next few months.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

You probably can’t afford a Ferrari Daytona SP3 in real life, so get this LEGO Technic model instead for only $399.

LEGO

LEGO Optimus Prime (10302)

The LEGO ICONS Optimus Prime set stays faithful to classic ‘Transformers’ toys and the old TV show. It features 1508 pieces, including a display plaque, ion blaster, Energon Axe, jetpack, and Autobot Matrix of Leadership.

LEGO
