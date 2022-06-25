Buying Guides
The iOS 16 Beta Hints at a New Apple TV Box

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
The Apple TV 4K box on an iPhone screen.
Apple

The iOS 16 beta launched earlier this month, and oddly enough, its code references both “WirelessRemoteFirmware.4” and “SiriRemote4.” These names don’t correspond to any existing Apple products, and notably, Apple has only released three generations of the Siri Remote.

It seems that Apple is testing a fourth-generation Siri Remote for the Apple TV. And while another remote isn’t on anyone’s Christmas list, this info comes at an interesting moment. Some analysts expected to see a new Apple TV streaming box at WWDC 2022, and renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple will launch a cheaper Apple TV box before 2023.

A photo of the second-gen Siri Remote.
Apple

Considering that the base model Apple TV costs $150, a cheaper model would make sense. Apple fans are willing to pay extra for their brand of choice—even if the “affordable” Apple TV costs $100, it may compete with cheaper options like the Chromecast with Google TV or Roku Ultra. (Plus, current Apple TV pricing isn’t really geared toward this 2022’s economic mess.)

Now, there’s no guarantee that Apple will release an affordable Apple TV box. Or that it’ll even sell new Apple TV products, for that matter. This information is exciting, but it’s little more than speculation.

If you’re looking for an affordable streaming device right now, Apple TV is obviously not the best option. And that’s a shame, because the Apple TV interface is shockingly clean and reliable. I guess we’ll have to cross our fingers for a more affordable Apple TV device.

Source: AaronP613, AppleDB, and MacRumors via TechRadar

