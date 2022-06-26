Google’s Pixel 7 Pro Screen Could Be a Lot Better Outdoors

While Google already teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, the phones won’t arrive until later this year. Still, that hasn’t stopped a slew of leaks and rumors from emerging. Now, the latest leak suggests the Pixel series will finally have a much brighter display.

It’s fair to say Google’s Pixel smartphones haven’t had the brightest screens on the market, which can sometimes be frustrating when using devices outdoors. For example, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 Ultra can top a whopping 1,750 nits of brightness, making it the highest level in a phone. For comparison, the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of around 500 nits of brightness in normal modes.

Thanks to XDA’s Mishaal Rahman, who did some digging through Google’s code, the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro could use Samsung’s latest S6E3HC4 display panel, not the same S6E3HC3 panel from the previous generation. Initially, we were told it’d have the same display, but this suggests otherwise.

And while those model numbers don’t mean anything to the average person, it suggests that the Pixel 7 Pro will use an updated screen with better specs. Rahman’s report suggests the Pixel 7 Pro can hit 600 nits of brightness during regular use, and with high brightness mode enabled, reach upwards of 1,000 nits or more.

Google’s current Pixel 6 Pro can only do 500 nits or around 800 nits with high brightness mode enabled. The more affordable Pixel 6 series is even lower and doesn’t get all that bright outdoors.

So, while this isn’t a huge leak revealing anything major, it suggests that Google is, in fact, making updates across the board to its upcoming flagship phone.