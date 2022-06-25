Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
INNOCN Ultrawide 40-Inch 40C1R Monitor Review: A Huge Deal With Some Compromises
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

A YouTuber Just Created the First “PS5 Slim,” Kinda

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Homemade PS5 Slim
DIY Perks

The Playstation 5 is one of the biggest consoles around, but eventually, Sony will likely release a slim version. However, one DIY YouTuber didn’t want to wait several years for it, so he made his own “PS5 Slim.”

Matt Perks, known as DIY Perks on YouTube, got busy taking the entire PS5 apart and slowly figuring out how to remove, replace, or displace all the most significant parts of the gaming console. The result is a PS5 Slim under an inch thick instead of over 4-inches thick like the original.

He substituted components with homemade parts, like the beautiful copper exterior, built his own LED power button, and removed two of the biggest pieces of the Playstation 5 to create a gaming console just a hair thicker than a DVD case.

As you can see from the image and video above, Matt’s Playstation 5 is super thin and absolutely stunning. It’s slim, sleek, and small enough to fit just about anywhere.

However, if you don’t watch the entire video, you’ll miss that two of the most important components aren’t smaller. They’ve just been moved behind the desk. Most of the PS5’s thickness comes from the massive cooling heatsink and power supply needed to power all the fun games.

PS5 Slim power supply
DIY Perks

For this, the YouTuber still came up with a pretty genius plan. He added new custom liquid cooling blocks to his PS5 Slim, then routed the heat, water-cooling, and power to an external power supply and heatsink unit. This way, the chunky parts of Sony’s Playstation 5 can hide behind a TV, out of the way, where it won’t be such an eye-sore.

And while some will consider hiding those two components elsewhere is cheating, it’s still downright amazing what DIY Perks managed to create using household tools. From the shiny exterior, custom copper water block, and everything else that went into bringing this “Slim PS5” to life.

For now, regular people will have to wait a few years and see if Sony releases a slim version of its hard-to-get console or live vicariously through this YouTuber.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »