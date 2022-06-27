The Pixel 6a Appears to Solve the Pixel 6’s Biggest Problem

The Pixel 6 is plagued by bugs and annoyances, most notably a slow fingerprint sensor. And it seems that Google will fix this problem with the Pixel 6a. In an early review video, Malaysian YouTuber Fazli Halim shows the Pixel 6a besting the Pixel 6 in both fingerprint sensor speed and responsiveness.

We already know that the Pixel 6a uses new fingerprint sensor hardware. But we weren’t sure if this hardware would seriously impact biometric performance—after all, a recent software update reduced fingerprint sensor usability on older Pixel devices.

But Fazli Halim placed the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 head-to-head and tested their fingerprint sensors. The Pixel 6a clearly won this test, unlocking faster and more often than the Pixel 6.

This test isn’t very scientific, and of course, the Pixel 6a isn’t running launch-day firmware. There’s no guarantee that the Pixel 6a will actually solve Google’s biometric woes, though this early test is quite promising.

Notably, Fazli Halim seems quite satisfied with the Pixel 6a and proves that its “downgraded” 12MP cameras can shoot some amazing pictures. Pre-orders for the Pixel 6a begin July 21st in the United States.