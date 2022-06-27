Samsung’s Wackiest Monitor Could Go On Sale This Summer

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled its massive 55-inch curved gaming monitor called the Odyssey Ark. And while we haven’t heard much about it since, new reports suggest Samsung’s wild new monitor will arrive later this summer.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen Samsung dabble with unique PC gaming monitor sizes and styles. In 2020, the company released the Odyssey G9 with a 49-inch curved display, then an upgraded $2,500 version the following year, but the new Odyssey Ark kicks things up a notch.

The Odyssey Ark isn’t just a large 55-inch monitor for your PC. It’s a high-resolution 4k display with an aggressive curve that wraps around or towers above you. That’s because the stand can pivot, tilt, and even rotate, giving potential users the ability to work and play on this beast of a screen.

And while Samsung’s previous Odyssey monitors had an ultra-wide aspect ratio that stretched the entire length of most desks, the new Odyssey Ark is just plain big, thanks to a 16:9 aspect ratio. Just imagine sitting in front of this crazily-curved 55-inch 4K display.

We had the chance to see one at CES earlier this year in Las Vegas, and the super-sized nature of the screen made you feel enveloped in it. It’s pretty wild. And while Samsung hasn’t shared much about it since January, SamMobile reports it’ll get released sometime in August.

Considering the latest Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 comes in at around $2,500, we’re assuming this bigger variant could cost somewhat similar. That said, we’re not sure if it’ll pack the same MiniLED technology and 240Hz refresh rate.

Either way, the Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is vast, it’ll be expensive, and I want one.