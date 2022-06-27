Earth.fm Streams Relaxing Nature Sounds from Around the World

There’s nothing more relaxing than the sound of nature, especially when you’re stuck at a desk all day. And that’s what makes Earth.fm so interesting—it’s a website that lets you stream the “natural soundscapes” of several locations across the globe.

As I write this, Earth.fm is playing the natural sounds of Transylvania’s Călimani National Park. It’s in stereo, and for better or worse, I feel like I’m surrounded by birds (my cats seem to enjoy it).

But I’m not restricted to Transylvania. The Earth.fm player contains professionally recorded soundscapes from across the world, including locations in Egypt, Australia, Niger, and Antarctica. There’s even a livestreamed recording of Shiga Nature Education Park in Japan.

And instead of throwing a messy list of soundscapes your way, Earth.fm lets you discover new soundscapes through a map. All soundscapes you play are automatically added to a playlist for future listening.

You can use Earth.fm now for free, and new soundscapes are added to the service every three days. This project is non-profit and seeks to improve listeners’ well-being (plus their respect for nature). I should also note that there is a list of environmental charities on the Earth.fm website.