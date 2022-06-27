You Can Hack Apple CarPlay Onto Any Tesla Now

Earlier this year, Polish developer Michał Gapiński released a clever hack allowing Android Auto or Apple’s CarPlay to run on select Tesla vehicles. And while the initial version was only a beta, the latest release has new features and works on any Tesla model.

It’s called the Tesla Android Project, which is funny, considering most Tesla owners are using it to get Apple’s CarPlay running inside vehicles. However, the CarPlay hack requires a Raspberry Pi with 4G LTE running his “Tesla Android” software. Once set up, Tesla owners can display CarPlay or Android Auto on the infotainment display’s web browser, allowing for near-full functionality.

Gapiński shared a video on YouTube of the latest Tesla Android v2022.25.1 software, showcasing how the software runs on Android 12L, all the newest CarPlay features, and much more for those interested.

According to the release notes, the latest version of this Tesla Apple CarPlay hack has several performance improvements. Those include DRM tweaks that let owners watch Netflix and other streaming services, audio output, orientation lock, access to the Google Play Store, and more.

Tesla vehicles still don’t officially support CarPlay, meaning this is the closest option. From what we’re seeing, almost everything you’d want is working. We’re talking about Apple Maps, Google Maps, Apple Music, Netflix, and potentially many other apps from the Google Play Store.

Gapinski has a website full of additional details, hardware requirements, and even an installation guide. Thanks to the software running on a Raspberry Pi and this latest release, it essentially works with all Tesla vehicles. Those interested can give it a try today.