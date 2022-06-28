Buying Guides
Atari Launches Two Working 2600 Cartridges for Its 50th Anniversary

Andrew Heinzman
The 50th anniversary edition of 'Missile Command' for the Atari 2600.
Atari

It’s been 50 years since Atari sprang to life and kicked off the never-ending video game craze. And to celebrate that anniversary, we’re getting two new limited-edition Atari 2600 cartridges—Missile Command and Adventure.

These cartridges are fully-functional when paired with a classic Atari 2600 console. They feature unique artwork and a large acrylic logo, which lights up when gaming. And notably, Atari says that the new games are “are manufactured to exacting standards” and use the same power draw as original 2600 cartridges.

Both titles come in orange boxes (like their original release) and have a cutout window for the cartridge. They also include a handful of trinkets, like a full-color manual, an enamel pin, an embroidered patch, and a cartridge display stand.

"Atari Was Very, Very Hard" Nolan Bushnell on Atari, 50 Years Later
RELATED"Atari Was Very, Very Hard" Nolan Bushnell on Atari, 50 Years Later

Technically speaking, these are not the first retro re-releases offered by Atari. They’re simply the latest entries in Atari’s XP line, which also includes Yars’ Revenge and Saboteur. But today’s news is notable because Missile Command and Adventure are my favorite Atari games. So, there’s that.

Here’s the only problem; Atari charges $100 for these re-released games. That’s at least 10 times the amount you’d pay for an original cartridge. You have to be a serious collector to go for this stuff.

Atari XP Collection

Get the limited-edition, 50th anniversary editions of ‘Missile Command’ and ‘Adventure.’

Atari XP
