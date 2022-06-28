Ford Issues F-150 Lightning Recall Over Tire Safety Issue

According to Ford, the new F-150 Lightning electric truck is facing its first recall, and the company has issued a software recall for thousands of vehicles over a tire safety software issue.

Reuters reports that a software mistake may result in a failure to provide adequate warning of low tire pressure, or the light will fail to illuminate, which could potentially be dangerous. This is a TPMS sensor issue, but it’s a pretty minor (and silly) mistake on Ford’s part and only affects trucks delivered with 20″ or 22″ all-season tires.

The Detroit automaker says the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi. The truck’s tires should be around 42 PSI or higher, but the light won’t illuminate until it gets as low as 35 PSI.

The recall covers nearly 2,666 U.S. vehicles and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries connected to the recall. Furthermore, this requires nothing more than a software over-the-air update, so it’s not a physical recall that owners need to worry about. Here’s what Ford had to say:

“Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Ford encourages customers to check their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label located inside the driver-side front door jamb.”

Existing owners will be notified of the recall through the FordPass mobile app starting today, June 28th, 2022, and Ford will offer a fix through a Power-Up software update within the next 30 days. It’s like an app update for the tire pressure warning light, and that’s it.

However, tire pressure is still important and can lead to poor vehicle handling or a decrease in driving range, so we recommend that owners check their tire PSI as they wait for the recall update.