Nura’s New Earbuds Combine Lossless Audio with “Personalized” Sound

The NuraTrue Pro earbuds.
Nura

Nura is often lauded for its personalized sound technology, which tests your ears to automatically find optimal EQ settings. But its latest earbuds, the NuraTrue Pro, take things to a new level—they support CD-quality lossless audio.

The NuraTrue Pro earbuds are an early adopter of Snapdragon Sound, a high-res codec developed by Qualcomm. They support 44.1kHz 16-bit audio over a wireless connection, plus multipoint pairing and ANC. Impressively, these features come with a total 32-hour battery life and a Spatial Audio mode, which emulates the 360-degree sound of music in a room.

Nura calls this product “the world’s first wireless earbuds with CD-quality lossless audio,” which is plainly false. Over a dozen wireless earbuds use the Snapdragon Sound codec for 44.1kHz 16-bit audio. That said, Nura is one of the few brands to market this technology outside of Asia.

Edifier's NeoBuds Pro S Promise Lossless Audio with a New Codec
RELATEDEdifier's NeoBuds Pro S Promise Lossless Audio with a New Codec

I should note that Snapdragon Sound is only supported by a handful of phones, mainly Chinese brands. It will take a few years for Snapdragon Sound to become a common audio codec in the global smartphone market. (Nura plans to sell a Bluetooth 5.3 USB adapter, which sort of remedies this problem.)

You can pre-order the NuraTrue Pro earbuds now on Kickstarter. Pricing ranges from $200 to $250, depending on when you place your order (the final retail price will be $330). This project is already way past its goal, and Nura is a trusted brand, so you don’t need to worry about the fact that it’s on Kickstarter—it’s just a way to build hype.

