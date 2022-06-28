Buying Guides
Samsung’s Next Phone Has a Headphone Jack and Removable Battery

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
leak of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro smartphone
OnLeaks

Samsung recently confirmed that its next smartphone announcement is coming on July 13th, where it’ll debut the rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. Now, weeks ahead of the event, we’ve received new details confirming it’ll have a large removable battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

These days most smartphones don’t come with a removable battery, nor do we see a headphone jack very often. However, Samsung’s XCover line has continued that tradition, being a rugged phone with almost all the bells and whistles. The company has posted the XCover 6 Pro user manual online, confirming many of these features.

And while the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro won’t be as high-end as the latest Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s new mid-range phone could pack quite the punch. Several leaks have suggested it’ll sport a sizeable 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display and a large 4,050 mAh removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: So Close to Perfection
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy S22 Review: So Close to Perfection

Another significant upgrade for the new Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is the chipset. This will be the most powerful phone with a removable battery, thanks to the upgraded Snapdragon 778G processor inside. The upgraded chipset also means the phone will come with 5G, something no other XCover model has offered.

Other specs include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a dedicated, customizable Xcover button on the side, a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera setup on the rear, and a 13MP selfie camera. We’ll learn more come July 13th.

via Android Authority

