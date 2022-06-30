Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand Review: Sleek, Sturdy, but Steep

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

The Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand with Wireless Charging looks great on any desk or counter and is the perfect spot to hang your headphones. Plus, the built-in wireless charging capabilities work to power up your QI-enabled devices.

Here's What We Like Sleek design

Strong enough for heavy headphones

Built-in charging capabilities And What We Don't Expensive

Requires QC adapter for fast charging

While the wireless charging and headphone storage features are tempting, they’ll cost you. And as we’ll go over below, there could be better options out there, depending on your needs.

Stand Design: Sleek and Sturdy

Stand Dimensions: 9.65 x 4.65 x 5.67 in (245 × 118 × 144 mm) Materials: Support Rod: Alloy, Headphone Rest: Silicone

The first thing you’ll notice about this stand is its sleek design. A single metal rod connects the headphone rest to the base of the stand. The base is simple, featuring a tiny Benks logo. Plus, it’s slightly weighted with a non-slip bottom.

While the design is simple, this stand is sturdy enough to hold even the heaviest of headphones. I only tested this stand using some simple and lightweight Bluetooth headphones, I did do everything but flip my desk trying to get it to fall over. It never fell over.

I also applied some pressure to the headphone rest and the stand didn’t budge. This is good news, especially if your headphones are an investment piece.

The stand did come unassembled. However, the included screw and Allen wrench were all that was required to get this bad boy in business. A 4-foot-long (1.2m) USB-C-to-C charging cable was also included in the box. However, there was no AC power adapter. You’ll need to purchase one if you don’t already have one (more on this below).

Compatible Headphones

According to Benks, this stand will hold a wide range of headphone types, including Sony WH-1000XM4, Beats Solo 3, Bose NC700, Logitech 6433, and many more.

Wireless Charging Capability: Fast Charging and Qi-Enabled Devices

Output: Fast charging: Up to 15W, iPhones: Up to 7.5W, All other Qi-enabled devices: 5W Device compatibility: Fast charging and Qi-enabled devices

The wireless charging pad is compatible with both fast charging and Qi-enabled devices. However, to use the 15W fast charge capabilities, you will need a QC2.0/3.0 adapter. Otherwise, the standard charge output is 7.5W for iPhones and 5W for all other Qi-enabled devices.

To test the charging capabilities, I placed my iPhone 11 on the pad at 37% battery. I got to full charge after 2 hours and 45 minutes. This was without a quick charge adapter, of course.

After about 26 minutes, my phone stopped charging and a red blinking LED light was shown on the charging pad. The instruction booklet simply stated that the red LED light was a warning. However, it didn’t say what the warning was for.

I also searched the website and couldn’t find any information about the light. After a few seconds, I did replace my device and it began charging again. I chalked it up to my phone not being in the right position, as getting my device at just the right spot to charge did take a few tries the first go around.

Overall: An Expensive Home for Your Headphones

Overall, I enjoyed the Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand with Wireless Charging and not having my headphones taking up space on my desk. I also appreciated being able to place my phone on it to charge without going to grab my charging cable. The charger didn’t ever get too warm and it connected easily to my device (once I found the sweet spot, that is).

Is this the best option out there? It truly depends on your budget. If you’re simply looking for a sturdy stand for your headphones, this stand delivers. However, there are other options available at much less than the $59.99 price tag.

For example, this SIKAI CASE Bamboo Headphone Stand Holder is made using durable and modern bamboo. Not only does it look great, but it also provides sturdy storage for virtually any size headphones. Plus, the price is only $29.99.

If the wireless charging pad is a must, this Laelr 4 in 1 Wireless Charger Headphone Stand provides fast charging for Qi-enabled devices. Plus, it can charge up to four devices at the same time and features a price of $38.99.