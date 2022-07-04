Buying Guides
by Review Geek

This $15 Million Mansion Gets You The Coolest ‘Stars Wars’ Home Theater

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

Star Wars themed movie theater mansion
Sotheby’s Realty

While movie theaters and Disney’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel can be fun, when you have millions of dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you might as well combine the two and make your own. Right? Right!

Located minutes from Disney World, this massive Mediterranean-style mansion in Golden Oak, Florida, offers precisely that, and it can be yours for a cool $15 million. And while the 10,000 square foot home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms is beautiful in its own right, you absolutely have to see the replica Millenium-Falcon movie theater inside.

Don’t get me wrong, Disney’s Star Wars Galactic Hotel looks nice, but this home takes things to an entirely new level. It boasts a near-perfect replica of the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit, with leather reclining seats, and is fully decorated top to bottom.

Another image of the Star Wars mansion home theater
Sotheby’s Realty

It tops Disney’s hotel by offering a beautiful view of space on the ceiling, an intense battle with the Death Star out the windows, light-up walls, and even a ladder that drops into the room from above. You’ll notice all sorts of control panels in the kitchen that look like a spaceship, and whether you’re a gunner, pilot, or engineer, you’ll likely be able to find a helmet sitting somewhere.

You’ll find Star Wars memorabilia throughout the home theater, along with a large custom movie screen to enjoy as many movies as you can handle. This is a Star Wars fan and movie buff’s dream room.

As for the rest of the $15 million mansion, it boasts a beautiful pool with a rock waterfall, slides, and more to indulge in during the warm summer months. And if you want to drive around Disney World, there are four garages for vehicles or three vehicle lifts to store even more classic cars.

And finally, when you’re a Golden Oak resident, you’ll get special access to Disney World and its Star Wars: Galaxy Edge section, a private shuttle, and even extended hours to enjoy the park once all the patrons leave. If you’re a millionaire who loves Luke Skywalker, this is the home for you.

via Gizmodo

