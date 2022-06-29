Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 EV Revealed with Futuristic Good Looks

Hyundai just gave the world an early look at its upcoming electric sedan, the IONIQ 6, which will make its full debut later in July. The unique and futuristic good looks were inspired by the Hyundai Prophecy concept EV from 2020 that had aerodynamics in mind.

Compared to the exciting concept, the production model is pared down, but it still packs a smooth, streamlined design for a sedan, with both retro and futuristic influences throughout its clean lines. In fact, Hyundai’s designers took inspiration from old 1930s Streamliner vehicles, and it shows.

While the design is something many will either love or hate, it’s certainly unique. Plus, every aspect of the car was purpose-built. Hyundai says the vehicle will have an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.21, which is far lower than most modern cars and may deliver increased range compared to other models that share a similar platform. Those are the IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60.

After the success of the all-electric IONIQ 5 Crossover last year, the new IONIQ 6 has a lot to live up to. And from what we’re seeing so far, it could do precisely that. For now, the South Korean manufacturer isn’t ready to talk specs or range and decided to share several photos instead.

Hyundai’s Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center Sangyup Lee had this to say about the IONIQ 6:

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics. The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers a personalized place for all.”

We also got a few photos of the interior, showing dual 12-inch touchscreens for the infotainment system and digital gauge clusters. Plus, the entire interior is trimmed in sustainable materials, recycled PET fabrics, and LED lighting.

The IONIQ 6 will use the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the other vehicles mentioned above, which gives us some idea of what to expect. For example, the IONIQ 5 crossover gets up to 315 miles per charge and packs a large 77.4kWh battery with 800V 350 kW fast-charging capabilities. However, considering production won’t begin until 2023 on the IONIQ 6, we expect a few changes along the way.

Hyundai will fully unveil the IONIQ 6 and everything it has to offer at a world premiere event in July. Then, at some point, we’ll likely learn more about its upcoming SEVEN SUV.