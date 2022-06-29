Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 EV Revealed with Futuristic Good Looks

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Hyundai IONIQ 6 style
Hyundai

Hyundai just gave the world an early look at its upcoming electric sedan, the IONIQ 6, which will make its full debut later in July. The unique and futuristic good looks were inspired by the Hyundai Prophecy concept EV from 2020 that had aerodynamics in mind.

Compared to the exciting concept, the production model is pared down, but it still packs a smooth, streamlined design for a sedan, with both retro and futuristic influences throughout its clean lines. In fact, Hyundai’s designers took inspiration from old 1930s Streamliner vehicles, and it shows.

While the design is something many will either love or hate, it’s certainly unique. Plus, every aspect of the car was purpose-built. Hyundai says the vehicle will have an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.21, which is far lower than most modern cars and may deliver increased range compared to other models that share a similar platform. Those are the IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60.

1 of 3
IONIQ 6 rear
Hyundai IONIQ 6 interior
Hyundai IONIQ 6 main image
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

After the success of the all-electric IONIQ 5 Crossover last year, the new IONIQ 6 has a lot to live up to. And from what we’re seeing so far, it could do precisely that. For now, the South Korean manufacturer isn’t ready to talk specs or range and decided to share several photos instead.

Hyundai’s Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center Sangyup Lee had this to say about the IONIQ 6:

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics. The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers a personalized place for all.”

We also got a few photos of the interior, showing dual 12-inch touchscreens for the infotainment system and digital gauge clusters. Plus, the entire interior is trimmed in sustainable materials, recycled PET fabrics, and LED lighting.

The IONIQ 6 will use the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the other vehicles mentioned above, which gives us some idea of what to expect. For example, the IONIQ 5 crossover gets up to 315 miles per charge and packs a large 77.4kWh battery with 800V 350 kW fast-charging capabilities. However, considering production won’t begin until 2023 on the IONIQ 6, we expect a few changes along the way.

Hyundai will fully unveil the IONIQ 6 and everything it has to offer at a world premiere event in July. Then, at some point, we’ll likely learn more about its upcoming SEVEN SUV.

Source: Hyundai

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »