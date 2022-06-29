Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mozilla Thunderbird 102 Arrives with a Taste of What’s to Come

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Mozilla Thunderbird version 102 update banner.
Mozilla

Mozilla Thunderbird just got its biggest update in nearly a decade. The email client’s Version 102 update includes a ton of useful changes, like an improved account import process, a revamped address book, and an all-new Spaces Toolbar.

Thunderbird’s new import process is the most important part of this update. Reviving this client means bringing back old users and enticing new users with Thunderbird’s privacy features. And the new Import / Export wizard ensures that these users can join Thunderbird without starting from scratch.

Previously, importing data to Thunderbird (from Outlook, SeaMonkey, whatever) required a bunch of janky add-ons. But the Import / Export wizard lets you use ZIP files to transfer data from one client to another—it’s a breeze.

1 of 3
New address book layouts in Thunderbird 102.
Mozilla
Custom address books in Thunderbird 102
Mozilla
Contact details in Thunderbird 102
Mozilla
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Other changes to Thunderbird focus on quality-of-life improvements. And frankly, they’re long overdue. A headlining feature is the new address book, which tells you everything about your contacts in a clean, easy-to-read, and easy-to-edit profile field.

Users can create custom address books, which may be useful when separating personal and professional contacts. The new address book is also compatible with the vCard format, so you can export contacts from Android smartphones and other devices directly to Thunderbird.

1 of 2
Spaces toolbar customization in Thunderbird 102.
Mozilla
New colored sidebar icons in Thunderbird 102.
Mozilla
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

I’m also excited for Thunderbird’s central Spaces Toolbar, which is really a sidebar for instant access to mail, address books, add-ons, calendars, and more. Other changes, including colorful new icons, are mainly for aesthetics.

Mozilla's Thunderbird Email Client Is Coming to Android
RELATEDMozilla's Thunderbird Email Client Is Coming to Android

This update is the first major step in Thunderbird’s revival. By the end of 2023, Mozilla plans to launch Thunderbird for Android and push a total redesign for the Thunderbird desktop app—consider the Version 102 update a taste of what’s to come.

Existing Thunderbird users should receive this update automatically. If you need to push a manual update, navigate to the “Help” menu and select “About Thunderbird.” New users can download Thunderbird from the Mozilla website.

Source: Mozilla

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »