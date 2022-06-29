Atari 50th Anniversary Collection Revealed With 90 Classic and New Titles

Atari is enjoying its 50th anniversary this year since it changed the world with gaming. And while the company already debuted some limited-edition working Atari 2600 cartridges, Atari just announced its 50th Anniversary Celebration game pack.

The new Atari collection features over 90 games spanning over five decades, thanks to the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, ST, Jaguar, and Lynx. Better yet, there will be six all-new titles when it comes out later this year.

Atari’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will be available for the Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, Xbox, PlayStation, and PCs. Many fans will be happy to see this release offer Jaguar and Lynx games on modern consoles for the first time.

Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse on the release, who’s one of the best in retro game collections and emulation. As a result, players can expect all sorts of modern conveniences to make the experience as fun as possible.

The company added over 60 minutes of exclusive interviews with Atari game developers and a bunch of never-seen-before images, assets, and other Atari goods that fans will surely love.

While all the old games are exciting, you’ll also love the six all-new titles “inspired by the classics.” According to Atari, those are Swordquest: AirWorld, Haunted Houses, VCTR-SCTR, Neo Breakout, Quadratank, and Yars’ Revenge Reimagined. The older generation will surely appreciate the 4th and final game in the Swordquest series.

Personally, the new Neo Breakout game sounds exciting, which is a remake that combines the two classics Breakout and Pong into an addictive two-player game.

Atari’s 50th Celebration will be available later this year, around November, in time for the holidays.