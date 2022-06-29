This EV Battery Could Go 620 Miles on a Single Charge

Range anxiety and slow charging could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to new EV battery technology coming in 2023. The Chinese battery maker and one of the largest EV battery suppliers in the world, CATL, recently unveiled its new battery cells capable of 620 miles per charge.

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL) provides electric vehicle battery cells for manufacturers everywhere and is one of Tesla’s largest suppliers. It’s calling the new battery technology “Qilin,” which introduces a breakthrough that bumps up the energy density of its cell-to-pack technology.

In a press release this week, the company said these new cells have a record-breaking volume utilization efficiency of 72% and an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg. The improvement delivers a range of upwards of 620 miles or 1,000 kilometers per charge, not to mention several other advancements.

The company states it can offer the same pack size as the popular 4680 batteries Tesla recently started using on the Model Y, yet it’ll be 13% more powerful and efficient.

That’s not all, either. The advancements made with its third-generation cell-to-pack technology will offer all-around improvements in EV range, charging speeds, safety, lifespan, efficiency, and low-temperature performance. Basically, solving many of the current pain points for electric vehicles.

As for charging, CATL’s latest Qilin battery can charge from 10-80% in just 10 minutes, faster than anything currently available.

CATL is confident it will launch the Qilin battery and its third-generation packs as soon as next year. And according to Bloomberg, two Chinese EV brands have already announced vehicles promising 620 miles per charge using the battery.

Considering CATL supplies automakers including Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and more stateside, we can expect to learn more soon.