JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Review: All About That Bass

Incredible bass? Check. Hefty battery life? Check. Noise canceling? Check. When clear, uninterrupted sound matters most, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds deliver. These earbuds feature JBL’s Signature Sound, adaptive noise canceling, and wireless charging capabilities among many other features.

Here's What We Like High-quality sound with ample bass

10 hours of playback

Automatic noise canceling

Wireless charging And What We Don't Slightly finicky touch gestures

Short charging cable

On the back of the box, JBL calls these earbuds the “All Day Companion.” I couldn’t agree more. From taking Zoom calls to listening to my favorite jams, these earbuds didn’t miss a beat (pun intended).

Fit: Comfortable Enough

In the past, I’ve struggled with earbuds becoming uncomfortable in my ears after an hour or so of use. So the first thing I did when I received these was put them in my ears.

Thankfully, these earbuds were pretty comfortable. Could I feel them? Yes, absolutely. After all, the oval silicone tips are supposed to result in a snug fit for the best sound and noise canceling.

However, did these earbuds hurt? No. I didn’t have any trouble wearing them for a couple of hours at a time. Now, would I want to wear them for my entire work day? No, but that goes for any set of earbuds out there.

For the best fit, these earbuds come with three different sizes of ear tips, including small, medium, and large. I found the medium size to be great for my ears.

Design: Compact & Water Resistant

Weight: Total 58g (2.05oz) / Charging Case 48.4g (1.71oz) / Earbuds 9.6g (0.34oz)

Total 58g (2.05oz) / Charging Case 48.4g (1.71oz) / Earbuds 9.6g (0.34oz) Water Resistance: IPX5

I also enjoyed the design of these earbuds. They weren’t too heavy, weighing just 4.8g (1.71oz) per piece. The charging case is relatively small and fits great in the zipper pocket of my everyday bag. It also fits in the front and back pocket of my jeans.

When comparing charging cases, I found that the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS’ case is a bit taller than my Apple AirPods’ (1st generation), but they’re pretty similar otherwise.

Another key feature to mention is the water resistance. These JBL earbuds are IPX5 certified, meaning they’re resistant to rain and sweat (or the rogue splash from the sink).

Sound: Crisp, Clear, & Full of Bass

Drivers: 11mm (0.43in) Dynamic

11mm (0.43in) Dynamic Frequency range: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Impedance: 16 ohm

16 ohm Bluetooth version: 5.2

5.2 Ear tips: Silicon, Three sizes (small, medium, and large)

Silicon, Three sizes (small, medium, and large) Battery life: Up to 10 hours of playback for earbuds, 30 hours of battery for case

As a musician and all-around music fiend, I was thrilled with the sound quality of these JBL earbuds. With 11mm drivers, the sound was crisp, clear, and full of bass, just the way I like it. And that was before I got ahold of the EQ settings inside the mobile app (more on this below).

Of course, the bass doesn’t muddy the mids and highs. In fact, these earbuds provide a great mix. And trust me, I tried everything from bluegrass to alternative rock. JBL’s Oval Tubes provide an immersive listening experience, no matter the genre.

Noise Canceling: Automatic

Have you ever tried listening to your favorite Spotify playlist while your six-year-old plays Fortnite with gusto in the background? I have. And let me tell you, JBL’s adaptive noise canceling feature saved my sanity.

All jokes aside, the intuitive and automatic noise canceling (ANC) is fantastic. It adjusts to your surroundings without you ever having to lift a finger. Plus, the Ambient Aware feature allows you to hear what’s going on around you without ever removing your earbuds.

If you want to have more control over the noise canceling or ambient settings, you can choose to turn off the automatic setting and manually change the levels inside of the mobile app.

Charging: 10 Hours of Playback

Charge options: Wired or Qi-enabled wireless charging

Wired or Qi-enabled wireless charging Cable type: USB-A to USB-C

USB-A to USB-C Cable length: 10.5in (25.4cm)

10.5in (25.4cm) Music playback time with BT on and ANC off: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Music playback time with BT and ANC on: Up to 8 hours

Up to 8 hours Music playback time with BT on and True Adaptive ANC on: Up to 6 hours

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds can be charged wirelessly using any Qi-enabled wireless charger. Or, you can use the USB-A to USB-C charging cable that comes with them. I did think the cable was a bit short at only 10.5in (25.4cm). But, that’s nothing a replacement cable can’t solve.

Once charged, these earbuds last up to 10 hours. Yes, 10 hours, which is a great amount for wireless earbuds. For example, Apple’s AirPods Pro features less than half the battery life at four and a half hours of playback.

Of course, the JBL’s playback time will decrease if you use the ANC and Bluetooth often (for example, the music playback time with Bluetooth and True Adaptive ANC on is up to six hours). Even still, at the earbuds’ lowest battery life expectancy, they still last longer than some of our choices for the best wireless earbuds.

The charging case, which holds 30 hours of charge, will power up your earbuds up to three times. Need your earbuds charged fast? These little guys come with a Speed Charge feature which will give your earbuds up to 4 hours of playtime in just 15 minutes. This is great for when you realize you forgot to charge your earbuds a half hour before your next meeting (don’t ask me how I know).

Calling: Zero Noise

Number of microphones: 6

6 Microphone sensitivity: -38dBV/Pa@1kHz

I spend a lot of time on my phone and in Zoom each day. So when I noticed these earbuds had six beamforming microphones, I had to test them out on a few calls.

The sound was clear and the ANC kept out unnecessary sounds such as wiener dog barks and the TV. Plus, the mic allowed my speech to come through clearly and I didn’t annoy the other caller with my background noise.

Mobile App: Simple & Useful

One of my favorite features is the JBL mobile app (available for iPhone and Android). It’s easy to use and has several tools to fully customize your experience.

For example, the EQ settings. Sound is a personal thing and this feature allows you to change up the EQ to fit your listening style. You can also choose from a few presets, including Bass, Jazz, and Studio. Can you guess which was my favorite?

You can also try out the “Check My Best Fit” tool. Once your earbuds are in your ears, this tool will check to make sure you’re wearing them correctly.

Other features inside the mobile app include a “Find My Buds” tool, the ability to turn the automatic noise canceling on or off, and the customization options to change the earbud gestures.

Gestures & Added Features

Just like with any quality set of earbuds, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS buds feature one-tap, two-tap, and tap-and-hold gestures. These gestures can be used for answering phone calls, pausing your music, activating Siri, and more. Plus, each earbud is independent of the other, so each can have a different gesture set (you can change these settings in the app).

I did find the gestures to be slightly finicky. For example, at times, I would readjust the buds and accidentally pause my music. Or, I would want to tap twice to skip, but the music would only pause. Of course, after a bit of “tap” practice, these issues were resolved.

I did like that these earbuds played a quiet tone when tapped so I knew when it registered and when it didn’t.

As for voice assistants, these earbuds support Google Assistant (only on Android), Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s Siri. With my iPhone, a simple, “Hey Siri” would activate the assistant right through the earbuds. It worked without fail.

Are the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Worth It?

Should you buy the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds? First, let’s consider the price. These JBL earbuds come in at $149.95, not an out-of-the-ordinary price for wireless earbuds.

Considering the battery life, sound quality, and noise canceling features of these earbuds, I think these JBLs are well worth the price. However, earbuds are highly personal, and their worth depends on your wants and needs.

With that said, if being immersed in your music and listening uninterrupted for hours on end is important to you, these earbuds are a no-brainer.