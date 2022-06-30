Buying Guides
New Raspberry Pi Pico W Adds Wi-Fi and Costs $6

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Raspberry Pi Pico W
The Raspberry Pi Pico W. Raspberry Pi Foundation

The Raspberry Pi Foundation struck a goldmine when it launched the Pico microcontroller last January. This small Audino-like board is perfect for IoT and robotics projects, and it can even run DOOM. But now, a new variation of the Pi Pico adds customers’ most-requested feature—wireless capabilities.

Now available for just $6, the Raspberry Pi Pico W uses an Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip for Wi-Fi support. This enables wireless internet support, which is particularly useful for IoT projects. Notably, the CYW43439 chip also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Bluetooth LE, though these features aren’t enabled at launch.

Aside from its wireless capabilities, the Pico W is basically identical to the original Pico. It runs on the RP2040 processor and uses an annoying (but cheap) Micro USB B port for power. Two GPIO pins (LED and SWD debug) have new locations, but that’s about it.

Raspberry Pi Pico H
The Raspberry Pi Pico H. (A standard Pi Pico with pre-populated headers.) Raspberry Pi Foundation

We’re also getting the new Pico H, which is just a standard Pico board with pre-populated headers and the new 3-pin debug connector. The Pi Foundation will launch a wireless version of this pre-populated board, called the Pico WH, in the coming months. (The Pico H costs $5, while the Pico WH costs $7.)

Like the original Pico, the new Pico W supports MicroPython and C++ languages. Those who write in C++ will need the updated SDK to use wireless features on the Pico W microcontroller. And MicroPython fans need the updated UF2 image (this link starts a download) with networking support.

You can order the Raspberry Pi Pico W and Pico H today from select resellers, including The Pi Hut. I suggest reading the Pico W datasheet if you want to learn more about the new board.

