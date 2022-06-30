Using Bluetooth with Nest Hub Max Just Got Way Easier

If you’ve ever wanted to use your Nest Hub Max as a Bluetooth speaker—well, that’s always been an option! But you had to set everything up in the Google Home app on your phone. Now, Google is rolling out a much simpler Bluetooth experience for Nest Hub Max.

This update comes courtesy of Fuchsia OS, a new operating system that’s replacing the Cast OS on Nest Hub Max devices in Google’s preview program. While the Fuchsia update is relatively low-key, it does add a dedicated Bluetooth menu to the Nest Hub Max’s Settings.

The new Bluetooth menu lets you pair new devices with Nest Hub Max. And while that doesn’t sound too exciting, it certainly saves you the trouble of going through Google’s Home app on your phone.

If the Fuchsia update seems boring now, that’s kind of the point. Fuchsia is a cross-device OS that can theoretically work on computers, IoT devices, smartphones, and more. This operating system, which happens to work with Android apps and support Flutter, could help Google better optimize its devices while increasing security and power efficiency.

Fuchsia previously rolled out to the original Nest Hub, and it was a similarly uneventful update. And that’s a good thing. It proves the Fuchsia can replace existing operating systems without anyone noticing—there are no notable bugs or changes here, aside from the addition of a Bluetooth menu.

If you’d like to try Fuchsia on your Nest Hub Max, simply join the preview program through the Google Home app.