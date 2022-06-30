Official Pixel Phone Repair Parts Now Available from iFixit

Back in April, Google announced that it would be making smartphone repairs easier by offering genuine Pixel phone parts from the popular site iFixit. Now, they’re finally available and give DIY fans a chance to fix some of the most common parts on their Pixel device.

As promised, you’ll be able to repair anything from Google’s aging Pixel 2 smartphone to the latest and greatest Pixel 6 Pro. And yes, future devices like the upcoming Pixel 7 will get supported also. iFixit provides the tools, genuine parts, and even step-by-step instruction videos, making the process as easy as possible.

Thankfully, many of the most hardware issues or accidental breaks are easy to fix, as long as you have the right parts and tools. iFixit has the goods to let you replace the display, battery, USB port, and even the rear cameras. Obviously, pricing and parts vary depending on the device.

The site also offers unofficial 3rd party parts for even older Pixel phones, like a Nexus, if you’re trying to restore an older device. That said, the new genuine parts only apply to the Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 series.

Repairing something like the big screen on a Pixel 6 Pro will be more expensive than an older, smaller display, depending on what you need. That said, getting the adhesive strips and genuine screens easily and doing repairs at home instead of replacing a phone is something everyone can appreciate.

Google isn’t the only company working with iFixit, but it’s good to finally see parts available. We’re hearing Samsung is working on a similar plan, and iFixit even offers enough parts to nearly build your own Steam Deck. So, the next time you accidentally crack the screen on a Pixel, head to iFixit and repair it yourself.